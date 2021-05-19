Motto Mortgage Premier Group Now Open

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Florida. Motto Mortgage Premier Group is now open in Pace and serving all markets throughout the Florida Panhandle and beautiful Gulf Coast of Florida.

Established by Jason McGuire, an industry expert with more than 16 years of experience in full-service real estate, Motto Mortgage Premier Group is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Purchasing or refinancing a home can be an overwhelming process. Our goal is to truly become a convenient, one-stop shop where customers have the multitude of loan product choices they want, and caring experts they know they can count on to guide them through the mortgage process," said McGuire.

Motto Mortgage Premier Group offers borrowers a streamlined, personalized and guided mortgage experience. The office is open for business at 3780 Hwy 90. Pace, FL 32571. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Rhonda Mayne and Jane Smith serve as lead loan originators for the office. With more than 20 years of combined experience, they are mortgage experts and take great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Premier Group can be reached at (850)-816-1313.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Premier Group:

Motto Mortgage Premier Group (OFFICE NMLS # 2010336) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 3780 Hwy 90, Pace FL 32571.

To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/premier-group-pace/ or call 850-816-1313.

Rhonda Mayne NMLS #: 518558

Jane Smith NMLS #: 2019804

