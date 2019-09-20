MOU Signing Ceremony between Leadership and Management Institute and Wuchang University of Technology

WUHAN, China, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership and Management Institute ("LMI"), an expert in university admission and higher education coaching, and Wuchang University of Technology ("WUT") had signed a memorandum of understanding embarking on a LMI's through-train program to send the top 1% of WUT's 3,000 Business School students to top US universities such as Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Professor Yuanjie Peng, the Chairman of WUT, said, "This shows our commitment to higher learning with WUT students and our ability to send WUT students to top universities with LMI."

Professor Hongyi Xu, the Dean of WUT Business School, said, "Through our collaboration with LMI, we add value and create opportunities for student from WUT Business School. Most importantly, this collaboration will strengthen the quality of our students whilst they compete for limited space to be on the LMI through-train program."

Larry Tan, Vice President of LMI, said, "LMI shares core values of WUT, which is to continually foster the spirit of personal character building; academic excellence; and innovation. Through this collaboration, LMI is proud to be working with WUT, who has the foresight and ability to bring to reality the possibility of enjoying world-class education for students in Wuhan."

