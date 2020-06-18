Mount Sinai Health System Appoints Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, as Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mount Sinai Health System has appointed Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive.

In this newly created role, Dr. Oliver will be responsible for the practice of nursing across the health system and will collaborate with the senior executive team as well as the chief nursing officers throughout Mount Sinai.

"As Chief Nursing Executive, her top three priorities will be ensuring the safety and quality of care for our patients, transforming the care we provide, and decreasing the overall costs of that care. These priorities, when well implemented, will improve patient experience," said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. "In addition, Dr. Oliver will continue to develop and maintain Mount Sinai's national reputation for excellence in nursing services. In collaboration with executive leadership and the Chief Nursing Officers, she will participate in the organization's strategic plan—setting annual and long-term performance goals—and will leverage the Health System's nursing excellence to advance the achievement of strategic goals, optimize clinical outcomes, enhance employee engagement, and promote a best-in-class patient experience."

A nationally recognized cardiovascular leader, Dr. Oliver has fostered and supported evidence-based, patient-centered care throughout her career. For more than 28 years, Dr. Oliver has been a transformational cardiac nurse leader at Mount Sinai, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Cardiac Services for the Health System, in which she leads cardiovascular service line strategy and operations for the Health System while also being responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality care to Mount Sinai Heart patients.

In addition to her Mount Sinai leadership roles, Dr. Oliver has led numerous cardiovascular health-related community outreach programs in partnership with the American Heart Association. In July 2018, Dr. Oliver was appointed President of the American Heart Association's Board of Directors in New York City, becoming the first nurse to hold the position of Board President.

As a clinician, an executive, and a nurse, Dr. Oliver is committed to advancing population health and the current and future role of nurses in achieving this goal.

Dr. Oliver received her MS from Columbia University and her DNP from Case Western Reserve University.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

