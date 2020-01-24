Mount Sinai Named Among Nation's Top Health Care Employers for Diversity by Forbes

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mount Sinai Health System has once again been ranked among America's "Best Employers for Diversity" by Forbes and research firm Statista.

Mount Sinai was ranked No. 3 in the "Healthcare & Social" category and No. 19 overall among 500 companies across more than 20 industries. The Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, including eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices.

"This ranking reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, a representation of our compassionate and caring staff that continues to mirror the diverse communities we serve," said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. "We are honored to be part of this list of forward-thinking and inclusive groups who value our differences to strengthen our organizations."

"Groundbreaking initiatives at our medical school—from the creation of the first-ever Dean for Gender Equity to the launch of the Diversity Innovation Hub to address underrepresented groups in medicine and innovation—demonstrate our unparalleled dedication to inclusion," said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System. "This recognition underscores Mount Sinai's continued efforts to promote gender equity and diversity in medicine."

Statista surveyed more than 60,000 employees working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees apiece in the United States. Participants rated their organization on topics including age, gender, ethnicity, and disability. Underrepresented groups, including women and ethnic minorities, also provided their views on other employers within their industry. Diversity across leadership including top executives and boards, and access to public information, such as a designated chief diversity and inclusion officer, contributed to a company's overall score.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest integrated delivery system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai's vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,480 primary and specialty care physicians; 11 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 410 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools", aligned with a U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" Hospital, No. 12 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation's top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics in the 2019-2020 "Best Hospitals" issue. Mount Sinai's Kravis Children's Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology, Mount Sinai St. Lukes and Mount Sinai West are ranked 23rd nationally for Nephrology and 25th for Diabetes/Endocrinology, and Mount Sinai South Nassau is ranked 35th nationally for Urology. Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, Mount Sinai West, and Mount Sinai South Nassau are ranked regionally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Mount Sinai Health System