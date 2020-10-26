Mount Union's Fully-Online MBA Program Earns HLC Approval, Application Now Open

ALLIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Mount Union is pleased to announce its fully-online Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree has earned approval from the Higher Learning Commission and Ohio Department of Higher Education. The program is slated to begin in May of 2021, and applications are now being accepted.

The program features industry-relevant concentrations in leadership and innovation, and business analytics. The MBA degree is also being offered as a 3+2 option for undergraduate students seeking a career in a business-related field, enabling them to earn both their bachelor's and master's degrees in an accelerated five-year timeframe.

Mount Union's MBA was uniquely designed and structured with the flexibility working professionals want and need. The 36-credit-hour MBA degree program — with the appropriate prerequisites — is presented in a six-week, non-cohort format that allows students to complete assignments and interact with professors on their own time. With three start dates in August, January and May, students can start and stop the program at a time suitable for their schedules.

Those whose undergraduate degrees fall outside of a business discipline, or who do not meet the necessary prerequisites, can still pursue the program with the addition of two bridge courses.

"It is always beneficial when we can introduce new offerings to help graduate students seeking career advancement," said Mount Union President Thomas Botzman. "We recognize that earning this approval is a privilege and Mount Union will provide an exceptional academic experience to those professionals placing their trust in us."

The MBA program has been developed on the historical success of Mount Union's business-related programs. Currently, nearly 15% of all undergraduate students are enrolled in a major offered by Mount Union's Department of Business, accredited by the Accreditation of Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). Mount Union's business programs were ranked in the top 10% of all programs nationally for best value in College Factual's 2021 rankings, with the marketing program being named the best value in Ohio.

The concentration in leadership and innovation leverages the demand for business leaders and idea generators with practical coursework taught by faculty experts with industry experience. The business analytics concentration fills a similar occupational void in the market, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the demand for business analytics-related roles is expected to reach 1.5 million jobs by the end of 2020.

Learn more about the programs and apply today by visiting mountunion.edu/mba-business-analytics or mountunion.edu/mba-leadership-and-innovation.

