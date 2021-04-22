Mountain America Credit Union Receives Diamond Awards for Outstanding Marketing Achievements

SANDY, Utah, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain America Credit Union was recently honored with five Diamond Awards recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.

The awards were presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Mountain America earned Diamond Awards in five categories, including one Category's Best Diamond for the VISA® Faves campaign. The VISA® Faves campaign was designed to be an entertaining and creative way to provide awareness of Mountain America's three card types, inviting Gen Z and Gen Y members to choose their "fave" credit card. The Category's Best award is a prestigious distinction recognizing the best-of-the-best campaign in each category.

The other winning campaigns were:

Financial Education: Financial Education Videos, a series of educational videos providing advice for those seeking to improve their finances or just learn more about a certain topic.

Financial Education Videos, a series of educational videos providing advice for those seeking to improve their finances or just learn more about a certain topic. Multifaceted: Pass it Along with the Utah Jazz, a unique partnership allowing fans to nominate deserving charitable (or non-profit) organizations for a $5,000 donation and media recognition.

Pass it Along with the Utah Jazz, a unique partnership allowing fans to nominate deserving charitable (or non-profit) organizations for a donation and media recognition. Video – Non-Commercial – Series: Mountain America Member Stories, a series of videos providing financial education in a real-life relatable way by spotlighting members and telling their story of how the credit union has helped them both personally and professionally.

Mountain America Member Stories, a series of videos providing financial education in a real-life relatable way by spotlighting members and telling their story of how the credit union has helped them both personally and professionally. Complete Campaign: You Are Your Home Mortgage Campaign, a campaign with a message that regardless of the home or loan type, Mountain America has a mortgage option that fits an individual's needs.

"Everything we do is driven by our ultimate purpose: helping our members identify and achieve their financial dreams," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We are proud to celebrate the passion, creativity and success of our marketing campaigns, which help us better serve more members."

CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council celebrated Diamond Awards Week by announcing winners in 35 categories through a series of daily virtual award ceremonies. Turnout was outstanding for this year's award competition with 1,278 entries submitted. Six credit unions won Best of Show Awards, 86 won Category's Best Awards and 264 won Diamond Awards. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, click here.

"The Diamond Awards competition is the most prestigious competition for excellence in marketing and business development in the credit union industry," said Amy McGraw, diamond awards chair and VP marketing/chief experience officer at Tropical Financial CU. "Credit unions that receive these awards should be extremely proud of their accomplishments and know that their work represents the very best examples of creativity, innovation, relevance and execution."

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-america-credit-union-receives-diamond-awards-for-outstanding-marketing-achievements-301275340.html

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union