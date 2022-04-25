Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, representing a 3.5% increase from the $0.145 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our fifth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2022



2021























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 4,765

5,583

$ 4,860

4,313 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

0.90

$ 0.77

0.69 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.40%

1.64%



1.73%

1.53% Return on average equity

15.94%

18.67%



18.36%

16.30% Efficiency ratio

44.26%

41.96%



39.87%

42.06% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.68%

3.61%



3.82%

3.50%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



6,757

$



6,397 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





1.99%







2.27%



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



























As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,





2022



2021



















(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality











Non-performing loans $ 1,839

$ 1,859

Real estate owned $ -

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 1,839

$ 1,859

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.16%



0.17%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.13%



0.14%

Net charge-offs (annualized) $ 276

$ 164

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

603.86%



566.11%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.99%



0.98%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (1)

1.00%



1.00%













Other Data











Core deposits (2) $ 946,111

$ 889,076

Cash dividends declared $ 0.145

$ 0.530

Shares outstanding

6,287,191



6,285,714

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.65

$ 19.26

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(6,542)



1,288

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

19.69

$ 19.05

Closing market price per common share $ 30.90

$ 30.75

Closing price to book value ratio

165.65%



159.66%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

8.38%



9.07%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.83%



9.75%















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release,











this is a non-GAAP financial measure











(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits











(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets

























Five Quarter Trends







For the Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2022

2021



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 4,765 $ 5,106 $ 5,621 $ 8,034 $ 4,860 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.81 $ 0.90 $ 1.28 $ 0.77 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.40%

1.53%

1.79%

2.75%

1.73% Return on average equity

15.94%

17.10%

19.22%

29.00%

18.36% Efficiency ratio

44.26%

44.96%

38.55%

35.87%

39.87% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.68%

3.66%

3.84%

3.79%

3.82%

























2022

2021



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,583 $ 5,243 $ 5,095 $ 4,603 $ 4,313 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.81 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.64%

1.57%

1.62%

1.57%

1.53% Return on average equity

18.67%

17.56%

17.42%

16.62%

16.30% Efficiency ratio

41.96%

46.51%

41.15%

41.22%

42.06% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.61%

3.49%

3.51%

3.49%

3.50%





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 6,757 $ 6,775 $ 7,401 $ 7,172 $ 6,397 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

1.99%

2.03%

2.36%

2.45%

2.27%





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



























Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another impressive earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 29% from $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 30% from $0.69 to $0.90 over the same periods. Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 18.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 16.30% for the same period in the prior year. Similarly, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) rose 7% to 1.64% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.53% in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) remained at 1.00% at March 31, 2022, after recording a provision for loan losses of $650 thousand during the current quarter, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans now exceeds 6 to 1. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.13%, with no properties in real estate owned. As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.5% to $0.15 per quarter, our fifth consecutive quarterly increase.

The tremendous growth we have experienced over the last several years, however, has left us with a very good problem: We are out of space! As a result, we are in the process of several projects located across our markets, including the following:

The construction of a new operations center to replace our existing leased space. This will provide significant growth opportunities for the Company in the years to come.

The construction of a new Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share.

combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our and TriCities market share. We are currently exploring various build/purchase opportunities for a second financial center in Knoxville that will replace our existing leased space in Cedar Bluff, and hope to announce something soon.

that will replace our existing leased space in Cedar Bluff, and hope to announce something soon. We recently announced that we have received all required regulatory approvals to open a financial center in Brentwood , Tennessee—just outside of Nashville . Brentwood is in Williamson County , which is among the top 40 counties in the US in population growth, as well as household and per capita income. We are currently building out certain leased space and hope to be open for business by the second quarter of this year.

Given our success and prospects for future growth, we have a number of top bankers interested in joining us. These initiatives will allow us to provide the necessary space to grow our team.

Finally, we are proud to announce that we have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#47) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 16.4%, from $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $11.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $249.7 million , or 23.0%, from $1.087 billion to $1.336 billion , driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

, or 23.0%, from to , driven by increases in loans and investment securities. Average net interest-earning assets grew $115.4 million , or 38.6%, from $299.3 million to $414.7 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

, or 38.6%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 45.3% from 0.64% to 0.35%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 8.6% from 4.29% to 3.92%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.82% to 3.68%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.2 million and $0.9 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Approximately $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of March 31, 2022.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $215 million of adjustable rate loans, $137 million of which could adjust immediately with a 25 bp or more increase in short term interest rates. The remaining $78 million of adjustable rate loans would require a greater than 25 bp change in short term interest rates before the current loan interest rate would adjust upwards. Additionally, the Company has approximately $25 million and $57 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Company estimates that it would recognize an additional approximately $1.6 million and $3.7 million of interest income on an annual basis from the repricing of adjustable rate loans if short term interest rates were to rise 100 bp and 200 bp, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. No provision for loan losses was recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The Company has selected a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with the milestones we have established for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Service charges and fee income $ 338 294 44 Bank owned life insurance

43 31 12 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(65) 1 (66) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(451) 1 (452) Gain on sale of loans

19 102 (83) Wealth management

196 164 32 Limited partnership income

373 - 373 Other noninterest income

(5) 15 (20)











$ 448 608 (160)











Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to $0.5 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank subordinated debt) during the first quarter of 2022 as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period. These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value. Gain on sale of loans declined during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in loan volumes. These declines were offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,223 2,320 903 Occupancy

365 359 6 Furniture and equipment

95 148 (53) Data processing

475 395 80 FDIC insurance

166 115 51 Office

152 163 (11) Advertising

62 42 20 Professional fees

305 218 87 Other noninterest expense

523 481 42











$ 5,366 4,241 1,125











Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 26.5%, from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a $0.9 million, or 38.9%, increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Full time equivalent employees increased from 96 at March 31, 2021 to 106 at March 31, 2022, including an increase of 2 new Relationship Managers. The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 21.97% 24.03%

The Company's tax rate during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 declined compared to the same period in 2021 due to an increase in state tax credits on tax exempt loans, which increased from an average balance of $11.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $24.6 million during the same period in 2022. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $63.8 million, or 4.8%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.399 billion at March 31, 2022. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Investments available for sale balances decreased $8.3 million , or 5.3%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:





March 31, December 31,



2022 2021 (in thousands)













Agency MBS $ 17,772 20,118 Bank subordinated debt

21,254 18,341 Business Development Companies

4,260 4,430 Corporate

6,778 6,954 Multifamily

9,389 9,988 Municipal

40,984 46,482 Non-agency MBS

47,208 49,604

$ 147,645 155,916









Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 35% as of March 31, 2022. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

Loans receivable increased $53.3 million , or 5.0%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.124 billion at March 31, 2022 . Increases in residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $4.0 million reduction in PPP loans. On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 19.9% in the first quarter of 2022.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 24,769

23,662

17,505

16,795

13,037 Other construction

40,562

40,507

35,234

38,121

33,720 Farmland

12,181

12,456

7,559

5,488

6,322 Home equity

31,848

33,262

31,270

30,601

32,281 Residential

312,615

292,323

286,873

257,048

240,606 Multi-family

77,542

68,868

51,293

47,063

45,703 Owner-occupied commercial

216,300

190,162

182,379

185,213

168,442 Non-owner occupied commercial

256,314

251,398

255,488

248,789

233,142 Commercial & industrial

129,450

131,125

99,914

90,048

76,421 PPP Program

11,488

15,454

32,882

63,861

96,147 Consumer

10,727

11,315

11,227

10,919

10,891























$ 1,123,796

1,070,532

1,011,624

993,946

956,712

Premises and equipment increased $2.3 million , or 13.6%, during the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN. As of March 31, 2022 , the Company has incurred approximately $3.8 million out of an expected $11.0 million cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2023.

, or 13.6%, during the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in As of , the Company has incurred approximately out of an expected cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2023. Total deposits increased $42.7 million , or 3.9%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.151 billion at March 31, 2022 . The primary driver of this increase was a $23.0 million , or 7.5%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $308.2 million to $331.1 million , as well as a $27.0 million , or 7.8%, increase in savings accounts. These increases were partially offset by a $13.4 million , or 15.8%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continued to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low, though recently rising, interest rates. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,





2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

(in thousands)













































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 331,142

308,176

314,426

290,305

250,069

NOW and money market

240,995

233,899

190,351

173,924

105,641

Savings

373,974

347,001

335,002

322,306

325,692

Retail time deposits

71,434

84,860

97,493

117,641

138,989

Wholesale time deposits

132,981

133,918

107,712

86,196

134,994



























$ 1,150,526

1,107,854

1,044,984

990,372

955,385



FHLB borrowings increased $25.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at March 31, 2022 :



Amounts

Current

(000's) Term Rate







$ 25,000 2 Weeks 0.40%

25,000 4 Weeks 0.35%

50,000 3 Month 0.62% $ 100,000

0.50%

Total equity decreased $3.8 million , or 3.1%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $117.3 million at March 31, 2022 . The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 :





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2021 $ 121,061 19.26











Net income

4,765 0.77

Dividends paid

(912) (0.15)

Stock compensation

195 0.03

Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale

(7,830) (1.25)











March 31, 2022 $ 117,279 18.65 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 8.38% at March 31, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.16% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.13% at March 31, 2022. Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs of $69 thousand were recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.00% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 6 to 1 at March 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the booster shots of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (vi) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vii) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (viii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood (opening Q2, 2022), Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022 2021

Interest income









Loans $ 11,243 10,665



Investment securities - taxable

993 470



Investment securities - tax exempt

105 96



Dividends and other

130 51







12,471 11,282

Interest expense









Savings

220 251



Interest bearing transaction accounts

148 69



Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

74 293



Other time deposits

52 241



Total deposits

494 854



Senior debt

102 113



Subordinated debt

164 163



FHLB & FRB advances

36 122







796 1,252













Net interest income

11,675 10,030













Provision for loan losses

650 -













Net interest income after provision for loan losses

11,025 10,030













Noninterest income









Service charges and fee income

338 294



Bank owned life insurance

43 31



Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale (65) 1



Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(451) 1



Gain on sale of loans

19 102



Wealth management

196 164



Limited partnership income

373 -



Other noninterest income

(5) 15







448 608

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits

3,223 2,320



Occupancy

365 359



Furniture and equipment

95 148



Data processing

475 395



FDIC insurance

166 115



Office

152 163



Advertising

62 42



Professional fees

305 218



Other noninterest expense

523 481







5,366 4,241













Income before income taxes

6,107 6,397













Income taxes

1,342 1,537













Net income $ 4,765 4,860













Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 0.77 0.78



Diluted $ 0.77 0.77













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

6,190,910 6,268,706



Diluted

6,225,657 6,271,704















Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)





















March 31,



December 31,







2022



2021

Assets



























Cash and due from banks $ 13,123

$ 10,655

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

70,674



57,932



Cash and cash equivalents

83,797



68,587

















Investments available for sale

147,645



155,916

Equity securities

6,518



7,074

Loans held for sale

130



315

















Loans receivable

1,123,796



1,070,532

Allowance for loans losses

(11,105)



(10,524)



Net loans receivable

1,112,691



1,060,008

















Premises and equipment, net

19,459



17,211

Accrued interest receivable

3,645



3,395

Bank owned life insurance

9,643



9,600

Restricted stock

5,951



5,951

Deferred tax assets, net

5,550



2,784

Other assets

3,743



4,088

















Total assets $ 1,398,772

$ 1,334,929

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



























Noninterest-bearing $ 331,142

$ 308,176

Interest-bearing

686,403



665,760

Wholesale

132,981



133,918



Total deposits

1,150,526



1,107,854

















FHLB borrowings

100,000



75,000

Senior debt, net

11,500



11,995

Subordinated debt, net

9,838



9,828

Accrued interest payable

246



398

Post-employment liabilities

3,373



3,330

Other liabilities

6,010



5,463

















Total liabilities

1,281,493



1,213,868

















Total shareholders' equity

117,279



121,061

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,398,772

$ 1,334,929



















Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Three Months Ended



March 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP) $ 4,765 4,860 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

65 (1) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

451 (1) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(209) (874) Loss from sale of REO

- - Provision for loan losses

650 - Provision for unfunded commitments

150 135 Tax effect of adjustments

(289) 194 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,583 4,313







Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.77 0.77 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01 (0.00) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.07 (0.00) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.03) (0.14) Loss from sale of REO

- - Provision for loan losses

0.10 - Provision for unfunded commitments

0.02 0.02 Tax effect of adjustments

(0.05) 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.90 0.69







Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40% 1.73% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.02% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.13% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.06% -0.31% Loss from sale of REO

0.00% 0.00% Provision for loan losses

0.19% 0.00% Provision for unfunded commitments

0.04% 0.05% Tax effect of adjustments

-0.09% 0.07% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.64% 1.53%







Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)

15.94% 18.36% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.22% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.51% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.70% -3.30% Loss from sale of REO

0.00% 0.00% Provision for loan losses

2.17% 0.00% Provision for unfunded commitments

0.50% 0.51% Tax effect of adjustments

-0.97% 0.73% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

18.67% 16.30%







Adjusted Efficiency Ratio





Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

44.26% 39.87% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.25% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-1.59% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.84% 3.57% Loss from sale of REO

0.00% 0.00% Provision for unfunded commitments

-1.28% -1.27% Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

41.96% 42.06% * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.















Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued











Three Months Ended



March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2022 2021 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.68% 3.82% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.06% -0.33% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.61% 3.50%







Allowance to Non-PPP loans





Allowance to loans (GAAP)

0.99% 1.38% Impact of PPP loans

0.01% 0.15% Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.00% 1.53%







Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP) $ 4,765 4,860 Income taxes

1,342 1,537 Provision for loan losses

650 - Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 6,757 6,397







Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40% 1.73% Income taxes

0.40% 0.55% Provision for loan losses

0.19% 0.00% Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.99% 2.27%







Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.65 19.26 Impact of AOCI per share

1.04 (0.21) Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 19.69 19.05























(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin









Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2021





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,078,780 11,243 4.23%

$ 915,474 10,665 4.72%

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,621 410 6.75%



11,569 191 6.70%

Investments - taxable

143,724 993 2.80%



69,119 470 2.76%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

16,491 133 3.27%



12,036 122 4.09%

Interest earning deposits

65,894 21 0.13%



72,037 15 0.08%

Other investments, at cost

6,986 109 6.33%



6,598 36 2.21%

Total interest-earning assets

1,336,496 12,909 3.92%



1,086,833 11,499 4.29%

Noninterest earning assets

22,306







38,207





Total assets $ 1,358,802





$ 1,125,040

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 64,375 27 0.17%

$ 31,210 8 0.10%

Savings accounts

359,007 220 0.25%



323,890 251 0.31%

Money market accounts

175,288 121 0.28%



69,795 60 0.35%

Retail time deposits

77,764 47 0.25%



154,569 407 1.07%

Wholesale time deposits

133,364 79 0.24%



134,676 128 0.39%

Total interest bearing deposits

809,798 494 0.25%



714,140 854 0.48%























Senior debt

11,625 102 3.56%



13,625 113 3.36%

Subordinated debt

9,830 164 6.77%



9,779 163 6.76%

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

90,556 36 0.16%



50,000 122 0.99%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

921,809 796 0.35%



787,544 1,252 0.64%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

306,956







222,036





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,461







9,605





Total liabilities

1,239,226







1,019,185



























Total shareholders' equity

119,576







105,855





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,358,802





$ 1,125,040



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



12,113







10,247

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 414,687





$ 299,289



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

145%







138%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.57%







3.65%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.68%







3.82%





























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets









































Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 5,106 5,621 8,034 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(41) (1) (2) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

33 10 (74) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(553) (1,026) (795) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

- 100 (49) Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

675 200 (3,500) Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

71 5 (225) Tax effect of adjustments

(48) 186 1,214 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,243 5,095 4,603









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.81 0.90 1.28 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(0.01) (0.00) (0.00) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01 0.00 (0.01) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.09) (0.17) (0.13) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

- 0.02 (0.01) Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.11 0.03 (0.56) Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.01 0.00 (0.04) Tax effect of adjustments

(0.01) 0.03 0.19 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.83 0.81 0.73









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.53% 1.79% 2.75% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.01% 0.00% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01% 0.00% -0.03% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.17% -0.33% -0.27% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00% 0.03% -0.02% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.20% 0.06% -1.20% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.02% 0.00% -0.08% Tax effect of adjustments

-0.01% 0.06% 0.42% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.57% 1.62% 1.57%









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

17.10% 19.22% 29.00% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.14% 0.00% -0.01% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.11% 0.03% -0.27% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-1.85% -3.51% -2.87% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00% 0.34% -0.18% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

2.26% 0.68% -12.63% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.24% 0.02% -0.81% Tax effect of adjustments

-0.16% 0.64% 4.38% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

17.56% 17.42% 16.62%









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

44.96% 38.55% 35.87% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.15% 0.00% 0.01% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.12% -0.04% 0.24% Accretion of PPP fees, net

2.11% 3.58% 2.39% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00% -0.84% 0.44% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.58% -0.05% 2.01% Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

46.51% 41.15% 41.22% * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.

















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.66% 3.84% 3.79% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.17% -0.34% -0.30% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.49% 3.51% 3.49%









Allowance to Non-PPP loans







Allowance to loans (GAAP)

0.98% 0.97%

Impact of PPP loans

0.01% 0.04%

Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.00% 1.01%











Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 5,106 5,621 8,034 Income taxes

994 1,580 2,638 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

675 200 (3,500) Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 6,775 7,401 7,172









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 1.53% 1.79% 2.75% Income taxes

0.30% 0.50% 0.90% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.20% 0.06% -1.20% Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 2.03% 2.36% 2.45%











