25.04.2022 15:00:00

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, representing a 3.5% increase from the $0.145 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our fifth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.  The dividend is payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

 



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022



2021













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

4,765


5,583


$

4,860


4,313

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.77


0.90


$

0.77


0.69

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.40%


1.64%



1.73%


1.53%

Return on average equity


15.94%


18.67%



18.36%


16.30%

Efficiency ratio


44.26%


41.96%



39.87%


42.06%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.68%


3.61%



3.82%


3.50%











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



6,757


$



6,397

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




1.99%





2.27%











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.











 




As of and for the



As of and for the




3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,




2022



2021











(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality







Non-performing loans

$

1,839


$

1,859


Real estate owned

$

-


$

-


Non-performing assets

$

1,839


$

1,859


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.16%



0.17%


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.13%



0.14%


Net charge-offs (annualized)

$

276


$

164


Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


603.86%



566.11%


Allowance for loan losses to total loans 


0.99%



0.98%


Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (1)


1.00%



1.00%








Other Data







Core deposits (2)

$

946,111


$

889,076


Cash dividends declared

$

0.145


$

0.530


Shares outstanding


6,287,191



6,285,714


Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.65


$

19.26


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)


(6,542)



1,288


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)


19.69


$

19.05


Closing market price per common share

$

30.90


$

30.75


Closing price to book value ratio


165.65%



159.66%


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


8.38%



9.07%


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.83%



9.75%









(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release,







      this is a non-GAAP financial measure







(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits







(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets













 

Five Quarter Trends




For the Three Months Ended




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2022


2021



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income 

$

4,765

$

5,106

$

5,621

$

8,034

$

4,860

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

0.90

$

1.28

$

0.77

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


1.40%


1.53%


1.79%


2.75%


1.73%

Return on average equity 


15.94%


17.10%


19.22%


29.00%


18.36%

Efficiency ratio


44.26%


44.96%


38.55%


35.87%


39.87%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.68%


3.66%


3.84%


3.79%


3.82%














2022


2021



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

5,583

$

5,243

$

5,095

$

4,603

$

4,313

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.90

$

0.83

$

0.81

$

0.73

$

0.69

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


1.64%


1.57%


1.62%


1.57%


1.53%

Return on average equity 


18.67%


17.56%


17.42%


16.62%


16.30%

Efficiency ratio


41.96%


46.51%


41.15%


41.22%


42.06%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.61%


3.49%


3.51%


3.49%


3.50%












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

6,757

$

6,775

$

7,401

$

7,172

$

6,397

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 


1.99%


2.03%


2.36%


2.45%


2.27%












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.














 

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another impressive earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 29% from $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 30% from $0.69 to $0.90 over the same periods.  Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 18.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 16.30% for the same period in the prior year. Similarly, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) rose 7% to 1.64% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.53% in the first quarter of 2021.  The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) remained at 1.00% at March 31, 2022, after recording a provision for loan losses of $650 thousand during the current quarter, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans now exceeds 6 to 1.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.13%, with no properties in real estate owned.  As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.5% to $0.15 per quarter, our fifth consecutive quarterly increase.

The tremendous growth we have experienced over the last several years, however, has left us with a very good problem:  We are out of space!  As a result, we are in the process of several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of a new operations center to replace our existing leased space. This will provide significant growth opportunities for the Company in the years to come.
  • The construction of a new Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share.
  • We are currently exploring various build/purchase opportunities for a second financial center in Knoxville that will replace our existing leased space in Cedar Bluff, and hope to announce something soon.
  • We recently announced that we have received all required regulatory approvals to open a financial center in Brentwood, Tennessee—just outside of Nashville. Brentwood is in Williamson County, which is among the top 40 counties in the US in population growth, as well as household and per capita income. We are currently building out certain leased space and hope to be open for business by the second quarter of this year.

Given our success and prospects for future growth, we have a number of top bankers interested in joining us.  These initiatives will allow us to provide the necessary space to grow our team.

Finally, we are proud to announce that we have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#47) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 16.4%, from $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $11.7 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $249.7 million, or 23.0%, from $1.087 billion to $1.336 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $115.4 million, or 38.6%, from $299.3 million to $414.7 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 45.3% from 0.64% to 0.35%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 8.6% from 4.29% to 3.92%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.82% to 3.68%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.2 million and $0.9 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.  Approximately $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of March 31, 2022.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $215 million of adjustable rate loans, $137 million of which could adjust immediately with a 25 bp or more increase in short term interest rates.  The remaining $78 million of adjustable rate loans would require a greater than 25 bp change in short term interest rates before the current loan interest rate would adjust upwards. Additionally, the Company has approximately $25 million and $57 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively.  The Company estimates that it would recognize an additional approximately $1.6 million and $3.7 million of interest income on an annual basis from the repricing of adjustable rate loans if short term interest rates were to rise 100 bp and 200 bp, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of continued loan growth.  No provision for loan losses was recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021.  The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.  The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The Company has selected a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with the milestones we have established for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Service charges and fee income

$

338

294

44

Bank owned life insurance


43

31

12

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(65)

1

(66)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(451)

1

(452)

Gain on sale of loans


19

102

(83)

Wealth management


196

164

32

Limited partnership income


373

-

373

Other noninterest income


(5)

15

(20)







$

448

608

(160)






 

Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to $0.5 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank subordinated debt) during the first quarter of 2022 as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period.  These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value.  Gain on sale of loans declined during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in loan volumes.  These declines were offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,223

2,320

903

Occupancy


365

359

6

Furniture and equipment


95

148

(53)

Data processing


475

395

80

FDIC insurance


166

115

51

Office


152

163

(11)

Advertising


62

42

20

Professional fees


305

218

87

Other noninterest expense


523

481

42







$

5,366

4,241

1,125






 

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 26.5%, from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.4 million in the same period of 2022.  The increase was primarily the result of a $0.9 million, or 38.9%, increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Full time equivalent employees increased from 96 at March 31, 2021 to 106 at March 31, 2022, including an increase of 2 new Relationship Managers.  The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31

2022

2021

21.97%

24.03%

 

The Company's tax rate during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 declined compared to the same period in 2021 due to an increase in state tax credits on tax exempt loans, which increased from an average balance of $11.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $24.6 million during the same period in 2022.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $63.8 million, or 4.8%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.399 billion at March 31, 2022.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Investments available for sale balances decreased $8.3 million, or 5.3%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:



 March 31, 

 December 31, 



2022

2021

(in thousands)








Agency MBS

$

17,772

20,118

Bank subordinated debt


21,254

18,341

Business Development Companies


4,260

4,430

Corporate


6,778

6,954

Multifamily 


9,389

9,988

Municipal


40,984

46,482

Non-agency MBS


47,208

49,604


$

147,645

155,916





 

Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 35% as of March 31, 2022.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • Loans receivable increased $53.3 million, or 5.0%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.124 billion at March 31, 2022. Increases in residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $4.0 million reduction in PPP loans. On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 19.9% in the first quarter of 2022.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

24,769


23,662


17,505


16,795


13,037

Other construction


40,562


40,507


35,234


38,121


33,720

Farmland


12,181


12,456


7,559


5,488


6,322

Home equity


31,848


33,262


31,270


30,601


32,281

Residential 


312,615


292,323


286,873


257,048


240,606

Multi-family


77,542


68,868


51,293


47,063


45,703

Owner-occupied commercial 


216,300


190,162


182,379


185,213


168,442

Non-owner occupied commercial


256,314


251,398


255,488


248,789


233,142

Commercial & industrial


129,450


131,125


99,914


90,048


76,421

PPP Program


11,488


15,454


32,882


63,861


96,147

Consumer


10,727


11,315


11,227


10,919


10,891













$

1,123,796


1,070,532


1,011,624


993,946


956,712

 

  • Premises and equipment increased $2.3 million, or 13.6%, during the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has incurred approximately $3.8 million out of an expected $11.0 million cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $42.7 million, or 3.9%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.151 billion at March 31, 2022. The primary driver of this increase was a $23.0 million, or 7.5%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $308.2 million to $331.1 million, as well as a $27.0 million, or 7.8%, increase in savings accounts. These increases were partially offset by a $13.4 million, or 15.8%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continued to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low, though recently rising, interest rates. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2022


2021


2021


2021


2021


(in thousands)
























Non-interest bearing transaction

$

331,142


308,176


314,426


290,305


250,069


NOW and money market


240,995


233,899


190,351


173,924


105,641


Savings


373,974


347,001


335,002


322,306


325,692


Retail time deposits


71,434


84,860


97,493


117,641


138,989


Wholesale time deposits


132,981


133,918


107,712


86,196


134,994















$

1,150,526


1,107,854


1,044,984


990,372


955,385


 

  • FHLB borrowings increased $25.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at March 31, 2022:

Amounts


Current


(000's)

Term

Rate





$

25,000

2 Weeks

0.40%


25,000

4 Weeks

0.35%


50,000

3 Month

0.62%

$

100,000


0.50%

 

  • Total equity decreased $3.8 million, or 3.1%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $117.3 million at March 31, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2021

$

121,061

19.26







Net income


4,765

0.77


Dividends paid


(912)

(0.15)


Stock compensation


195

0.03


Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale


(7,830)

(1.25)







March 31, 2022

$

117,279

18.65

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





 

The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 8.38% at March 31, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.16% at March 31, 2022.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.13% at March 31, 2022.  Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at March 31, 2022.  Net charge-offs of $69 thousand were recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.00% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 6 to 1 at March 31, 2022. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the booster shots of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (vi) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vii) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (viii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood (opening Q2, 2022), Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

 

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)










Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022

2021


Interest income






Loans

$

11,243

10,665



Investment securities - taxable


993

470



Investment securities - tax exempt


105

96



Dividends and other


130

51





12,471

11,282


Interest expense






Savings


220

251



Interest bearing transaction accounts


148

69



Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


74

293



Other time deposits


52

241



     Total deposits


494

854



Senior debt


102

113



Subordinated debt


164

163



FHLB & FRB advances


36

122





796

1,252








Net interest income


11,675

10,030








Provision for loan losses


650

-








Net interest income after provision for loan losses


11,025

10,030








Noninterest income






Service charges and fee income


338

294



Bank owned life insurance


43

31



Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(65)

1



Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(451)

1



Gain on sale of loans


19

102



Wealth management


196

164



Limited partnership income


373

-



Other noninterest income


(5)

15





448

608


Noninterest expense






Compensation and employee benefits


3,223

2,320



Occupancy


365

359



Furniture and equipment


95

148



Data processing


475

395



FDIC insurance


166

115



Office


152

163



Advertising


62

42



Professional fees


305

218



Other noninterest expense


523

481





5,366

4,241








Income before income taxes


6,107

6,397








Income taxes


1,342

1,537








Net income

$

4,765

4,860








Earnings per common share:






Basic

$

0.77

0.78



Diluted

$

0.77

0.77








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic


6,190,910

6,268,706



Diluted


6,225,657

6,271,704








 

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)












March 31,



December 31,





2022



2021


Assets















Cash and due from banks

$

13,123


$

10,655


Interest-earning deposits in other banks


70,674



57,932



Cash and cash equivalents


83,797



68,587










Investments available for sale


147,645



155,916


Equity securities


6,518



7,074


Loans held for sale


130



315










Loans receivable


1,123,796



1,070,532


Allowance for loans losses


(11,105)



(10,524)



Net loans receivable


1,112,691



1,060,008










Premises and equipment, net


19,459



17,211


Accrued interest receivable


3,645



3,395


Bank owned life insurance


9,643



9,600


Restricted stock


5,951



5,951


Deferred tax assets, net 


5,550



2,784


Other assets


3,743



4,088










Total assets

$

1,398,772


$

1,334,929










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Noninterest-bearing

$

331,142


$

308,176


Interest-bearing


686,403



665,760


Wholesale


132,981



133,918



Total deposits


1,150,526



1,107,854










FHLB borrowings


100,000



75,000


Senior debt, net


11,500



11,995


Subordinated debt, net


9,838



9,828


Accrued interest payable


246



398


Post-employment liabilities


3,373



3,330


Other liabilities


6,010



5,463










Total liabilities


1,281,493



1,213,868










Total shareholders' equity


117,279



121,061










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,398,772


$

1,334,929










 

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 







Three Months Ended



March 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income




Net income (GAAP)

$

4,765

4,860

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 


65

(1)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


451

(1)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(209)

(874)

Loss from sale of REO 


-

-

Provision for loan losses


650

-

Provision for unfunded commitments


150

135

Tax effect of adjustments


(289)

194

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,583

4,313





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share




Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.77

0.77

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.01

(0.00)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.07

(0.00)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(0.03)

(0.14)

Loss from sale of REO


-

-

Provision for loan losses


0.10

-

Provision for unfunded commitments


0.02

0.02

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.05)

0.03

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.90

0.69





Adjusted Return on Average Assets




Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.40%

1.73%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.02%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.13%

0.00%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.06%

-0.31%

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00%

0.00%

Provision for loan losses


0.19%

0.00%

Provision for unfunded commitments


0.04%

0.05%

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.09%

0.07%

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.64%

1.53%





Adjusted Return on Average Equity




Return on average equity (GAAP)


15.94%

18.36%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.22%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


1.51%

0.00%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.70%

-3.30%

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00%

0.00%

Provision for loan losses


2.17%

0.00%

Provision for unfunded commitments


0.50%

0.51%

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.97%

0.73%

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


18.67%

16.30%





Adjusted Efficiency Ratio




Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


44.26%

39.87%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.25%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-1.59%

0.00%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.84%

3.57%

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00%

0.00%

Provision for unfunded commitments


-1.28%

-1.27%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *


41.96%

42.06%

     * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 








 

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued







Three Months Ended



March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







2022

2021

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)




Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


3.68%

3.82%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.06%

-0.33%

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


3.61%

3.50%





Allowance to Non-PPP loans




Allowance to loans (GAAP)


0.99%

1.38%

Impact of PPP loans


0.01%

0.15%

Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


1.00%

1.53%





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings




Net income (GAAP)

$

4,765

4,860

Income taxes


1,342

1,537

Provision for loan losses


650

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

6,757

6,397





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)




Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.40%

1.73%

Income taxes


0.40%

0.55%

Provision for loan losses


0.19%

0.00%

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


1.99%

2.27%





Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI




Tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.65

19.26

Impact of AOCI per share


1.04

(0.21)

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

19.69

19.05













(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin





 

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 


























For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2022



2021




Average





Average






Outstanding 


Yield / 



Outstanding 


Yield / 




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,078,780

11,243

4.23%


$

915,474

10,665

4.72%


Loans - tax exempt (2)


24,621

410

6.75%



11,569

191

6.70%


Investments - taxable


143,724

993

2.80%



69,119

470

2.76%


Investments - tax exempt (1)


16,491

133

3.27%



12,036

122

4.09%


Interest earning deposits


65,894

21

0.13%



72,037

15

0.08%


Other investments, at cost


6,986

109

6.33%



6,598

36

2.21%


Total interest-earning assets


1,336,496

12,909

3.92%



1,086,833

11,499

4.29%


Noninterest earning assets


22,306





38,207




Total assets

$

1,358,802




$

1,125,040














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

64,375

27

0.17%


$

31,210

8

0.10%


Savings accounts


359,007

220

0.25%



323,890

251

0.31%


Money market accounts


175,288

121

0.28%



69,795

60

0.35%


Retail time deposits


77,764

47

0.25%



154,569

407

1.07%


Wholesale time deposits


133,364

79

0.24%



134,676

128

0.39%


     Total interest bearing deposits


809,798

494

0.25%



714,140

854

0.48%













Senior debt


11,625

102

3.56%



13,625

113

3.36%


Subordinated debt


9,830

164

6.77%



9,779

163

6.76%


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


90,556

36

0.16%



50,000

122

0.99%


Total interest-bearing liabilities


921,809

796

0.35%



787,544

1,252

0.64%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


306,956





222,036




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


10,461





9,605




Total liabilities


1,239,226





1,019,185















Total shareholders' equity


119,576





105,855




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,358,802




$

1,125,040















Tax-equivalent net interest income



12,113





10,247














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

414,687




$

299,289















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











     bearing liabilities


145%





138%















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


3.57%





3.65%















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


3.68%





3.82%















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.







(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 




       interest-earning assets





















 

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 








Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

5,106

5,621

8,034

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(41)

(1)

(2)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


33

10

(74)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(553)

(1,026)

(795)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


-

100

(49)

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


675

200

(3,500)

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


71

5

(225)

Tax effect of adjustments


(48)

186

1,214

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,243

5,095

4,603






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.81

0.90

1.28

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.00)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01

0.00

(0.01)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(0.09)

(0.17)

(0.13)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


-

0.02

(0.01)

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.11

0.03

(0.56)

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.01

0.00

(0.04)

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.01)

0.03

0.19

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.83

0.81

0.73






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.53%

1.79%

2.75%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.01%

0.00%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01%

0.00%

-0.03%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.17%

-0.33%

-0.27%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00%

0.03%

-0.02%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.20%

0.06%

-1.20%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.02%

0.00%

-0.08%

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.01%

0.06%

0.42%

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.57%

1.62%

1.57%






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


17.10%

19.22%

29.00%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.14%

0.00%

-0.01%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.11%

0.03%

-0.27%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-1.85%

-3.51%

-2.87%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00%

0.34%

-0.18%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


2.26%

0.68%

-12.63%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.24%

0.02%

-0.81%

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.16%

0.64%

4.38%

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


17.56%

17.42%

16.62%






Adjusted Efficiency Ratio





Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


44.96%

38.55%

35.87%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.15%

0.00%

0.01%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.12%

-0.04%

0.24%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


2.11%

3.58%

2.39%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00%

-0.84%

0.44%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-0.58%

-0.05%

2.01%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *


46.51%

41.15%

41.22%

     * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 










Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


3.66%

3.84%

3.79%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.17%

-0.34%

-0.30%

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


3.49%

3.51%

3.49%






Allowance to Non-PPP loans





Allowance to loans (GAAP)


0.98%

0.97%


Impact of PPP loans


0.01%

0.04%


Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


1.00%

1.01%







Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

5,106

5,621

8,034

Income taxes


994

1,580

2,638

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


675

200

(3,500)

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

6,775

7,401

7,172






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.53%

1.79%

2.75%

Income taxes


0.30%

0.50%

0.90%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.20%

0.06%

-1.20%

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

2.03%

2.36%

2.45%






 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-commerce-bancorp-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-results-and-increase-in-quarterly-cash-dividend-301531021.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

