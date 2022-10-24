Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, representing a 3.2% increase from the $0.155 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2022



2021























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,322

5,994

$ 5,621

5,021 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

0.96

$ 0.91

0.81 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.40 %

1.58 %



1.79 %

1.60 % Return on average equity

18.36 %

20.68 %



19.22 %

17.17 % Efficiency ratio

41.93 %

42.60 %



38.55 %

42.06 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.66 %

3.65 %



3.84 %

3.51 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



7,807

$



7,401 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





2.06 %







2.36 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2022



2021























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 14,652

17,486

$ 18,516

13,974 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.35

2.81

$ 2.97

2.24 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.36 %

1.63 %



2.09 %

1.57 % Return on average equity

16.66 %

19.89 %



22.20 %

16.76 % Efficiency ratio

44.79 %

41.65 %



38.07 %

41.73 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.72 %

3.69 %



3.78 %

3.47 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



20,891

$



20,971 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





1.95 %







2.36 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







As of and for the



As of and for the

As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,

December 31,





2022



2022

2021























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality















Non-performing loans $ 1,289

$ 1,283 $ 1,859

Real estate owned $ -

$ - $ -

Non-performing assets $ 1,289

$ 1,283 $ 1,859

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.10 %



0.11 %

0.17 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08 %



0.09 %

0.14 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs $ 87

$ 75 $ 164

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

964.86 %



900.16 %

566.11 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.97 %



0.98 %

0.98 %

















Other Data















Core deposits (2) $ 1,060,021

$ 969,016 $ 889,076

Cash dividends declared $ 0.155

$ 0.150 $ 0.530

Shares outstanding

6,309,941



6,304,941

6,285,714

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.03

$ 18.18 $ 19.26

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(18,441)



(13,023)

1,288

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

20.95

$ 20.25 $ 19.05

Closing market price per common share $ 28.12

$ 27.00 $ 30.75

Closing price to book value ratio

155.97 %



148.52 %

159.66 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.26 %



7.91 %

9.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.75 %



9.64 %

9.75 %



















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure





(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits















(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets





















For the Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2022

2021



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 5,322 $ 4,565 $ 4,765 $ 5,106 $ 5,621 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 0.81 $ 0.91 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.40 %

1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

1.79 % Return on average equity

18.36 %

15.81 %

15.94 %

17.10 %

19.22 % Efficiency ratio

41.93 %

48.43 %

44.26 %

44.96 %

38.55 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.66 %

3.76 %

3.64 %

3.66 %

3.84 %

























2022

2021



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,994 $ 5,909 $ 5,583 $ 5,243 $ 5,021 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.95 $ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.81 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.58 %

1.67 %

1.64 %

1.57 %

1.60 % Return on average equity

20.68 %

20.47 %

18.67 %

17.56 %

17.17 % Efficiency ratio

42.60 %

40.35 %

41.96 %

46.51 %

42.06 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.65 %

3.75 %

3.61 %

3.49 %

3.51 %





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 7,807 $ 6,327 $ 6,757 $ 6,775 $ 7,401 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

2.06 %

1.79 %

1.99 %

2.03 %

2.36 %





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.





Five Quarter TrendsManagement Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another strong earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 19% from $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.0 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 19% from $0.81 to $0.96 over the same periods. Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 20.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 17.17% for the same period in the prior year. Our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) remained strong at 1.58% in the third quarter of 2022, down slightly from 1.60% in the third quarter of 2021. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans exceeds 9 to 1 for the second consecutive quarter. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.08%, with no properties in real estate owned. During the third quarter of 2022, we received an insurance recovery of $250,000 related to the fraudulent wire loss incurred during the prior quarter, and we continue to pursue other options for further recovery. As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.2% to $0.16 per quarter, our seventh consecutive quarterly increase.

Additionally, we continue to work very hard on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

The construction of a new 25,000 sf operations center to replace our existing 10,000 sf leased space in Johnson City, TN. Construction on this facility continues and the facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023.

Construction on this facility continues and the facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023. The construction of a new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and we believe will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect construction on this building to start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and estimate the project will cost approximately $19.5 million .

combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and we believe will allow us to substantially grow our and TriCities market share. We expect construction on this building to start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and estimate the project will cost approximately . We are pleased to announce that we completed the purchase of a 37,500 sf former bank building at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN during the third quarter of 2022. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of space that is currently leased into this building. As a result of purchasing this building, the Company no longer intends to build a financial center in Knoxville , resulting in a considerable savings of time and money. This building is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2023.

during the third quarter of 2022. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of space that is currently leased into this building. As a result of purchasing this building, the Company no longer intends to build a financial center in , resulting in a considerable savings of time and money. This building is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2023. We were happy to conduct the grand opening of our first Nashville area office in Brentwood on September 19, 2022 . This event was well attended by the community and provided a great opportunity to showcase our brand.

Finally, we are proud to once again have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#26) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global for 2022."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 13.6%, from $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $12.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $240.9 million , or 19.9%, from $1.211 billion to $1.452 billion , driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

, or 19.9%, from to , driven by increases in loans and investment securities. Average net interest-earning assets grew $38.6 million , or 10.3%, from $373.8 million to $412.4 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity.

, or 10.3%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.42% to 1.01%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased from 4.13% to 4.38%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.84% to 3.66%.

The Company recognized approximately $39 thousand and $1.0 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Less than $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of September 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 15.9%, from $31.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $36.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $233.1 million , or 20.4%, from $1.142 billion to $1.375 billion , driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

, or 20.4%, from to , driven by increases in loans and investment securities. Average net interest-earning assets grew $66.3 million , or 19.7%, from $336.1 million to $402.4 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity.

, or 19.7%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.52% to 0.63%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased from 4.14% to 4.16%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.78% to 3.72%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $2.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $241.2 million of adjustable rate loans, substantially all of which have adjusted in connection with the recent rise in short-term interest rates and could adjust further with an additional increase in short term interest rates. Additionally, the Company has approximately $33.5 million and $48.7 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 300 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:



Estimated Cumulative Beta as of

March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Loan Yields 128.00 % 32.00 % 24.67 % Deposit Costs 0.00 % 5.33 % 14.33 % Net 128.00 % 26.67 % 10.33 %

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.9 million and $2.0 million was recorded for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. A provision (recovery) of loan losses of $0.2 million and ($3.3 million) was recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The Company has engaged a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with its milestones for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Service charges and fee income $ 369 342 27 Bank owned life insurance

44 45 (1) Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(42) 1 (43) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(171) (10) (161) Gain on sale of loans

5 102 (97) Wealth management

175 157 18 Limited partnership income

96 - 96 Other noninterest income

22 9 13











$ 498 646 (148)























Nine Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Service charges and fee income $ 1,080 982 98 Bank owned life insurance

131 121 10 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(212) 4 (216) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(1,187) 65 (1,252) Gain on sale of loans

29 307 (278) Wealth management

544 462 82 Limited partnership income

469 - 469 Other noninterest income

41 43 (2)











$ 895 1,984 (1,089)

Noninterest income declined to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.2 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock). These losses, which are not credit related, have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value. Gain on sale of loans declined $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes. These declines were partially offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest income declined to $0.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $2.0 million during the same period of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.2 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) and $0.2 million of realized losses on sale of investment securities available for sale (primarily unscheduled paydowns and redemptions) during the 2022 period as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period and not due to credit concerns. Gain on sale of loans declined $0.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes. These declines were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,299 2,598 701 Occupancy

452 366 86 Furniture and equipment

176 120 56 Data processing

536 478 58 FDIC insurance

161 121 40 Office

183 178 5 Advertising

115 54 61 Professional fees

405 256 149 Other noninterest expense

310 471 (161)











$ 5,637 4,642 995























Nine Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 9,416 7,287 2,129 Occupancy

1,209 1,054 155 Furniture and equipment

399 394 5 Data processing

1,497 1,251 246 FDIC insurance

491 351 140 Office

523 523 - Advertising

264 187 77 Professional fees

1,072 780 292 Other noninterest expense

2,074 1,067 1,007











$ 16,945 12,894 4,051

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 21.4%, from $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a $0.7 million, or 27.0%, increase in compensation and benefits, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Full time equivalent employees increased from 93 at September 30, 2021 to 113 at September 30, 2022, including an increase of 3 new Relationship Managers. The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability. Professional fees have increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional advisory expenses in conjunction with its adoption of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year due to the Company's receipt of a $250,000 insurance recovery related to a fraudulent wire loss recognized in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million, or 31.4%, from $12.9 million during the first nine months of 2021 to $16.9 million in the same period of 2022. Compensation and benefits increased $2.1 million, or 29.2%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has implemented several new lending and credit reserve related software solutions, and professional fees increased $0.3 million for the reasons noted above. Other noninterest expense increased primarily due to a $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of insurance recovery) fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021

2022 2021 22.95 % 21.94 %

22.44 % 23.71 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased to 22.44% from 23.71% in the same period of the prior year due to an increase in the average balance of tax-exempt loans from $7.0 million to $24.4 million over the same periods. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $232.0 million, or 17.4%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.567 billion at September 30 2022. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Investments available for sale balances decreased $22.4 million , or 14.3%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:





September 30, December 31,



2022 2021 (in thousands)













Agency MBS $ 17,612 20,118 Bank subordinated debt

18,527 18,341 Business Development Companies

3,749 4,430 Corporate

6,197 6,954 Multifamily

10,164 9,988 Municipal

32,693 46,482 Non-agency MBS

44,607 49,604

$ 133,550 155,916

Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of September 30, 2022. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

Loans receivable increased $211.0 million , or 19.7%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.282 billion at September 30, 2022 . Increases in construction, residential, multi-family, and owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial lending offset a $8.0 million reduction in PPP loans. On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 26.3% in the first nine months of 2022.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 31,170

29,681

24,769

23,662

17,505 Other construction

50,956

41,629

40,562

40,507

35,234 Farmland

12,524

11,747

12,181

12,456

7,559 Home equity

36,730

34,131

31,848

33,262

31,270 Residential

393,752

338,314

312,615

292,323

286,873 Multi-family

93,730

80,342

77,542

68,868

51,293 Owner-occupied commercial

227,502

216,663

216,300

190,162

182,379 Non-owner occupied commercial

281,027

260,537

256,314

251,398

255,488 Commercial & industrial

134,329

146,366

129,450

131,125

99,914 PPP Program

7,461

9,886

11,488

15,454

32,882 Consumer

12,395

12,681

10,727

11,315

11,227























$ 1,281,576

1,181,977

1,123,796

1,070,532

1,011,624

Premises and equipment increased $12.3 million , or 71.5%, during the first nine months of 2022 primarily due to the following:

, or 71.5%, during the first nine months of 2022 primarily due to the following: Costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN. As of June 30, 2022 , the Company has incurred approximately $7.8 million out of an estimated $11.0 million cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2023.

As of , the Company has incurred approximately out of an estimated cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2023.

The Company purchased an additional Knoxville financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike for approximately $8.5 million during the third quarter of 2022. Of this purchase price, approximately $2.5 million was allocated to land and not subject to depreciation. This facility is expected to be in use during the second quarter of 2023.

financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike for approximately during the third quarter of 2022. Of this purchase price, approximately was allocated to land and not subject to depreciation. This facility is expected to be in use during the second quarter of 2023. Total deposits increased $179.6 million , or 16.2%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.288 billion at September 30, 2022 . The primary drivers of this increase were a $56.1 million , or 18.2%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances, a $78.2 million , or 33.4%, increase in NOW and money market balances, and a $36.6 million , or 10.5%, increase in savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 364,290

348,826

331,142

308,176

314,426 NOW and money market

312,132

244,834

240,995

233,899

190,351 Savings

383,599

375,356

373,974

347,001

335,002 Retail time deposits

89,886

75,903

71,434

84,860

97,493 Wholesale time deposits

137,596

163,931

132,981

133,918

107,712























$ 1,287,503

1,208,850

1,150,526

1,107,854

1,044,984

FHLB borrowings increased $40.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at September 30, 2022 :



Amounts

Current

(000's) Term Rate







$ 50,000 2 Weeks 3.04 %

10,000 2 Weeks 3.09 %

25,000 2 Weeks 3.07 %

50,000 3 Month 3.25 % $ 135,000

3.13 %

Total equity decreased $7.3 million , or 6.0%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $113.8 million at September 30, 2022 . The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 :





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2021 $ 121,061 19.26











Net income

14,652 2.32

Dividends paid

(2,834) (0.45)

Stock compensation

610 0.10

Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale

(19,730) (3.13)











September 30, 2022 $ 113,759 18.03 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.26% at September 30, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by a rising rate environment. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.10% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.08% at September 30, 2022. Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs of $87 thousand were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.97% at September 30, 2022 and 0.98% at December 31, 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 9 to 1 at September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits; (vii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (viii) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (ix) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (x) vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022 2021



2022 2021 Interest income















Loans $ 13,957 11,471

$ 37,307 32,835

Investment securities - taxable

1,090 625



3,159 1,693

Investment securities - tax exempt

94 95



294 262

Dividends and other

440 97



767 197





15,581 12,288



41,527 34,987 Interest expense















Savings

506 209



1,004 669

Interest bearing transaction accounts

821 97



1,273 244

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

474 84



682 516

Other time deposits

135 112



252 510

Total deposits

1,936 502



3,211 1,939

Senior debt

141 106



344 338

Subordinated debt

164 164



493 491

FHLB & FRB advances

394 119



538 338





2,635 891



4,586 3,106

















Net interest income

12,946 11,397



36,941 31,881

















Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

900 200



2,000 (3,300)

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

12,046 11,197



34,941 35,181

















Noninterest income















Service charges and fee income

369 342



1,080 982

Bank owned life insurance

44 45



131 121

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale (42) 1



(212) 4

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(171) (10)



(1,187) 65

Gain on sale of loans

5 102



29 307

Wealth management

175 157



544 462

Limited partnership income

96 -



469 -

Other noninterest income

22 9



41 43





498 646



895 1,984 Noninterest expense















Compensation and employee benefits

3,299 2,598



9,416 7,287

Occupancy

452 366



1,209 1,054

Furniture and equipment

176 120



399 394

Data processing

536 478



1,497 1,251

FDIC insurance

161 121



491 351

Office

183 178



523 523

Advertising

115 54



264 187

Professional fees

405 256



1,072 780

Other noninterest expense

310 471



2,074 1,067





5,637 4,642



16,945 12,894

















Income before income taxes

6,907 7,201



18,891 24,271

















Income taxes

1,585 1,580



4,239 5,755

















Net income $ 5,322 5,621

$ 14,652 18,516

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 0.86 0.91

$ 2.36 2.98

Diluted $ 0.85 0.91

$ 2.35 2.97

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,209,436 6,188,206



6,200,883 6,221,159

Diluted

6,235,634 6,201,777



6,230,103 6,229,165

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



























September 30,



June 30,



December 31,







2022



2022



2021

Assets







































Cash and due from banks $ 15,994

$ 12,619

$ 10,655

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

72,485



64,034



57,932



Cash and cash equivalents

88,479



76,653



68,587























Investments available for sale

133,550



140,565



155,916

Equity securities

5,798



5,952



7,074

Loans held for sale

-



501



315

Premises and equipment held for sale

4,317



-



-























Loans receivable

1,281,576



1,181,977



1,070,532

Allowance for loans losses

(12,437)



(11,549)



(10,524)



Net loans receivable

1,269,139



1,170,428



1,060,008























Premises and equipment, net

29,522



22,831



17,211

Accrued interest receivable

4,103



3,645



3,395

Bank owned life insurance

9,731



9,687



9,600

Restricted stock

7,143



5,951



5,951

Deferred tax assets, net

9,921



7,847



2,784

Other assets

5,193



5,180



4,088























Total assets $ 1,566,896

$ 1,449,240

$ 1,334,929























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







































Noninterest-bearing $ 364,290

$ 348,826

$ 308,176

Interest-bearing

785,617



696,093



665,760

Wholesale

137,596



163,931



133,918



Total deposits

1,287,503



1,208,850



1,107,854























FHLB borrowings

135,000



95,000



75,000

Senior debt, net

10,000



11,000



11,995

Subordinated debt, net

9,850



9,852



9,828

Accrued interest payable

368



443



398

Post-employment liabilities

3,472



3,424



3,330

Other liabilities

6,944



6,048



5,463























Total liabilities

1,453,137



1,334,617



1,213,868























Total shareholders' equity

113,759



114,623



121,061























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,566,896

$ 1,449,240

$ 1,334,929



Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2022 2021



2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income













Net income (GAAP) $ 5,322 5,621

$ 14,652 18,516 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

42 (1)



212 (4) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

171 10



1,187 (65) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(39) (1,026)



(285) (2,695) Loss from sale of REO

- -



- - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

900 200



2,000 (3,300) Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

86 5



148 (85) Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

(250) -



575 - Tax effect of adjustments

(238) 212



(1,003) 1,607 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,994 5,021

$ 17,486 13,974















Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.85 0.91

$ 2.35 2.97 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01 (0.00)



0.03 (0.00) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.03 0.00



0.19 (0.01) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.01) (0.17)



(0.05) (0.43) Loss from sale of REO

- -



- - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.14 0.03



0.32 (0.53) Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.01 0.00



0.02 (0.01) Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

(0.04) -



0.09 - Tax effect of adjustments

(0.04) 0.03



(0.16) 0.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.96 0.81

$ 2.81 2.24















Adjusted Return on Average Assets













Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40 % 1.79 %



1.36 % 2.09 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01 % 0.00 %



0.02 % 0.00 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.05 % 0.00 %



0.11 % -0.01 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 % -0.33 %



-0.03 % -0.30 % Loss from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 %



0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.24 % 0.06 %



0.19 % -0.37 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.02 % 0.00 %



0.01 % -0.01 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-0.07 % 0.00 %



0.05 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.06 % 0.07 %



-0.09 % 0.18 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.58 % 1.60 %



1.63 % 1.57 %















Adjusted Return on Average Equity













Return on average equity (GAAP)

18.36 % 19.22 %



16.66 % 22.20 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.14 % 0.00 %



0.24 % 0.00 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.59 % 0.03 %



1.35 % -0.08 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.13 % -3.51 %



-0.32 % -3.23 % Loss from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 %



0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

3.11 % 0.68 %



2.27 % -3.96 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.30 % 0.02 %



0.17 % -0.10 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-0.86 % 0.00 %



0.65 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.82 % 0.73 %



-1.14 % 1.93 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

20.68 % 17.17 %



19.89 % 16.76 %















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

41.93 % 38.55 %



44.79 % 38.07 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.13 % 0.00 %



-0.25 % 0.00 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.53 % -0.03 %



-1.36 % 0.07 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.12 % 3.59 %



0.34 % 3.29 % Loss from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 %



0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.64 % -0.04 %



-0.39 % 0.25 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

1.86 % 0.00 %



-1.52 % 0.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

42.60 % 42.06 %



41.65 % 41.73 % * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.















Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2022 2021



2022 2021 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.66 % 3.84 %



3.72 % 3.78 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 % -0.34 %



-0.03 % -0.32 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.65 % 3.51 %



3.69 % 3.47 %















Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings













Net income (GAAP) $ 5,322 5,621

$ 14,652 18,516 Income taxes

1,585 1,580



4,239 5,755 Provision for loan losses

900 200



2,000 (3,300) Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 7,807 7,401

$ 20,891 20,971















Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)













Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40 % 1.79 %

$ 1.36 % 2.09 % Income taxes

0.42 % 0.50 %



0.39 % 0.65 % Provision for loan losses

0.24 % 0.06 %



0.19 % -0.37 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

2.06 % 2.36 %

$ 1.95 % 2.36 %















Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI













Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.03 19.26







Impact of AOCI per share

2.92 (0.20)







Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 20.95 19.05























































(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin









Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2022



2021





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,204,543 13,957 4.60 %

$ 972,008 11,471 4.68 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,254 413 6.75 %



17,802 303 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

133,724 1,090 3.23 %



92,539 625 2.68 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

12,683 119 3.72 %



15,078 120 3.16 %

Interest earning deposits

69,177 293 1.68 %



102,685 36 0.14 %

Other investments, at cost

7,298 147 7.99 %



10,667 61 2.27 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,451,679 16,018 4.38 %



1,210,779 12,616 4.13 %

Noninterest earning assets

66,185







43,967





Total assets $ 1,517,864





$ 1,254,746

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 89,011 226 1.01 %

$ 57,030 20 0.14 %

Savings accounts

381,533 506 0.53 %



328,837 209 0.25 %

Money market accounts

196,702 595 1.20 %



121,751 77 0.25 %

Retail time deposits

84,903 166 0.78 %



109,664 133 0.48 %

Wholesale time deposits

163,861 443 1.07 %



97,169 63 0.26 %

Total interest bearing deposits

916,010 1,936 0.84 %



714,451 502 0.28 %























Senior debt

10,250 141 5.46 %



12,750 106 3.30 %

Subordinated debt

9,851 164 6.60 %



9,804 164 6.64 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

103,152 394 1.52 %



100,000 119 0.47 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,039,263 2,635 1.01 %



837,005 891 0.42 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

350,448







290,634





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,224







10,131





Total liabilities

1,401,935







1,137,770



























Total shareholders' equity

115,929







116,976





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,517,864





$ 1,254,746



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



13,383







11,725

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 412,416





$ 373,774



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

140 %







145 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.37 %







3.71 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.66 %







3.84 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities



(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total



interest-earning assets



















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022



2021





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,126,386 37,307 4.43 %

$ 954,379 32,835 4.60 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,432 1,233 6.75 %



7,010 354 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

138,225 3,159 3.06 %



82,490 1,693 2.74 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

14,287 372 3.48 %



13,516 332 3.28 %

Interest earning deposits

65,112 404 0.83 %



76,221 61 0.11 %

Other investments, at cost

7,034 363 6.90 %



8,787 136 2.07 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,375,476 42,838 4.16 %



1,142,403 35,411 4.14 %

Noninterest earning assets

56,058







41,120





Total assets $ 1,431,534





$ 1,183,523

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 72,698 317 0.58 %

$ 40,799 39 0.13 %

Savings accounts

372,898 1,004 0.36 %



326,269 669 0.27 %

Money market accounts

184,901 957 0.69 %



96,607 204 0.28 %

Retail time deposits

78,589 326 0.55 %



130,979 773 0.79 %

Wholesale time deposits

148,706 607 0.55 %



107,795 254 0.32 %

Total interest bearing deposits

857,792 3,211 0.50 %



702,449 1,939 0.37 %























Senior debt

11,000 344 4.18 %



13,150 338 3.44 %

Subordinated debt

9,841 493 6.70 %



9,791 491 6.70 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances 94,469 538 0.76 %



80,952 338 0.56 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

973,102 4,586 0.63 %



806,342 3,106 0.52 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

330,732







257,028





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,462







8,958





Total liabilities

1,314,296







1,072,328



























Total shareholders' equity

117,238







111,195





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,431,534





$ 1,183,523



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



38,252







32,305

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 402,374





$ 336,061



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-

















bearing liabilities

141 %







142 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4) 3.53 %







3.63 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.72 %







3.78 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate











(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.









(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total

interest-earning assets



















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 4,565 4,765 5,106 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

104 65 (41) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

565 451 33 Accretion of PPP fees, net

(37) (209) (553) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

- - - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

450 650 675 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(88) 150 71 Fraudulent wire loss

825



Tax effect of adjustments

(475) (289) (48) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,909 5,583 5,243









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.73 0.77 0.81 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.02 0.01 (0.01) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.09 0.07 0.01 Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.01) (0.03) (0.09) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

- - - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.07 0.10 0.11 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(0.01) 0.02 0.01 Fraudulent wire loss

0.13



Tax effect of adjustments

(0.08) (0.05) (0.01) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.95 0.90 0.83









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.29 % 1.40 % 1.53 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.03 % 0.02 % -0.01 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.16 % 0.13 % 0.01 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 % -0.06 % -0.17 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.13 % 0.19 % 0.20 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.02 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Fraudulent wire loss

0.23 %



Tax effect of adjustments

-0.13 % -0.09 % -0.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.67 % 1.64 % 1.57 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

15.81 % 15.94 % 17.10 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.36 % 0.22 % -0.14 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.96 % 1.51 % 0.11 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.13 % -0.70 % -1.85 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1.56 % 2.17 % 2.26 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.30 % 0.50 % 0.24 % Fraudulent wire loss

2.86 %



Tax effect of adjustments

-1.65 % -0.97 % -0.16 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

20.47 % 18.67 % 17.56 %









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

48.43 % 44.26 % 44.96 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.41 % -0.25 % 0.15 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-2.13 % -1.59 % -0.12 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.15 % 0.84 % 2.11 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.72 % -1.28 % -0.58 % Fraudulent wire loss

-6.72 %



Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

40.35 % 41.96 % 46.51 % * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.

















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.76 % 3.68 % 3.66 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 % -0.06 % -0.17 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.75 % 3.61 % 3.49 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 4,565 4,765 5,106 Income taxes

1,312 1,342 994 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

450 650 675 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 6,327 6,757 6,775









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 1.29 % 1.40 % 1.53 % Income taxes

0.37 % 0.40 % 0.30 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.13 % 0.19 % 0.20 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 1.79 % 1.99 % 2.03 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.18 18.65 19.26 Impact of AOCI per share

2.07 1.04 (0.20) Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 20.25 19.69 19.05

