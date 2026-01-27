|
27.01.2026 07:54:14
Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. II Prices Upsized $313.2 Mln IPO At $10/unit
(RTTNews) - Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. II Units (MLAAU), a special purpose acquisition company, on Tuesday announced that it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 31.32 million units at $10 per unit.
The offering is expected to close on January 28.
The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.70 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 27, under the ticker symbol "MLAAU."
Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "MLAA" and "MLAAW," respectively.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Dienstag an, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Zuwächse.