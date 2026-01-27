Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. II Prices Upsized $313.2 Mln IPO At $10/unit

(RTTNews) - Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. II Units (MLAAU), a special purpose acquisition company, on Tuesday announced that it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 31.32 million units at $10 per unit.

The offering is expected to close on January 28.

The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.70 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 27, under the ticker symbol "MLAAU."

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "MLAA" and "MLAAW," respectively.