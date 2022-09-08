Mountain West Farm Bureau and 360 Insurance Company Deploy InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth

Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance (Mountain West), a Wyoming-based multi-line insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Mountain West and its subsidiary company 360 Insurance Company (360) have successfully deployed InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power their core operations and simplify IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to agents and policyholders. The companies implemented the product for its five personal lines of business in the states of Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming, and are currently implementing the system for its commercial lines of business.

"With its cloud-base technical architecture and robust integrated software features, Guidewire Cloud is a capabilities game changer for Mountain West and 360. Most notably, it reduces the implementation time associated with a project of this scope,” said Tim Hays, Vice President of Information Technology at Mountain West. "With Guidewire Cloud, we are out of the software development business. We now truly run software rather than build it.”

Hays added, "There are a lot of new Guidewire fans within our companies. Our teams are excited about the capabilities they now have at their fingertips, such as straight-through processing, intelligence they're getting out of the Explore dashboards, and enhanced capabilities in terms of quote-to-bind and managing underwriting issues. With Advanced Product Designer, we broke apart a packaged policy that included home, auto, outbuildings, and inland marine, all in a single policy, and shifted to a structure with an account that has individual monoline policies. This is a totally fundamental shift and redesign of how we operate, and we were able to make that shift with efficiency, accuracy, and speed.”

"We are excited that Mountain West and 360 will be leveraging Guidewire to modernize and grow their personal and commercial lines of business,” said Christina Colby, Chief Customer Officer at Guidewire. "As Mountain West prepares to celebrate 75 years of service next year, we congratulate them on achieving this milestone in their digital transformation journey to continue their mission of providing financial peace of mind for their customers with competitive, quality products and services.”

Mountain West and 360 also deployed SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance

Mountain West is a multi-line insurance company, serving the needs of individuals, families, and businesses throughout Wyoming and Montana for over 70 years and (most recently) Colorado through a wholly owned company – 360 Insurance. Our mission is to provide peace of mind for our customers with competitive, quality products and services. For more information, please visit http://www.mwfbic.com.

About 360 Insurance Company

360 Insurance Company was formed in July of 2011 with the primary goal of providing financial security to each policyholder through quality insurance products and a professional sales force. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a top-rated insurance company based in Laramie, Wyoming. The parent company was originally established August 27, 1948 and has grown with a stable and successful history. 360 Insurance Company was formed to offer insurance primarily in the western region of Colorado, giving the parent company a new opportunity to expand business beyond the current boundaries. For more information, please visit https://www.360insuranceco.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. Approximately 520 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

