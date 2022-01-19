Movable Ink and Stensul Announce Strategic Partnership and Integration

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stensul and Movable Ink , the leading content personalization software, today jointly announced a strategic partnership. The new integration means Movable Ink personalized content can be retrieved and seamlessly added to an email being created, previewed, and approved within the Stensul platform without ever needing to touch raw code. All necessary Movable Ink code is automatically included in Stensul-produced HTML, ready to be deployed by any leading Digital Marketing Platform.

The Movable Ink integration with Stensul makes creating responsive emails nearly 25% faster

"As consumer behavior continues to evolve rapidly, marketers around the world are prioritizing two things: building more personalized customer experiences and driving production efficiencies," said Adam Stambleck, Movable Ink's President and Chief Client Officer. "We're excited to partner with Stensul to do just that while delivering better customer experiences and stronger marketing performance across every customer touchpoint."

The Milwaukee Bucks had been using the two platforms separately. Before the integration, Movable Ink code had to be manually copied and pasted into Stensul. Then rendering tests needed to be conducted to ensure the email would display as desired. Now it is all seamless and simply requires a Movable Ink module to be dragged and dropped into the email created in Stensul.

"The pandemic forced us to pivot how and what we marketed to our fans," said Ben Conrad, the Bucks' Vice President, Digital Marketing & Automation. "Our email efforts went from a focus on ticket sales to other revenue streams, like team merchandise as well as fan engagement initiatives. The shift also drove an increase in the number and frequency of emails sent to subscribers, levels that have grown even higher since play resumed for the Bucks."

Today, about halfway into the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Movable Ink integration with Stensul makes creating responsive emails nearly 25% faster than before the two platforms were directly linked. An example of that is an email series sent before, during, and after every game. The integration lets the Bucks tailor the emails sent to each subscriber from pregame to tip-off to the sound of the final buzzer, all within a very short turnaround time. The Movable Ink-Stensul integration makes creating the personalized email series a slam dunk.

"Digital collaboration is the default way the world works now, and the amount of technology used by marketing and creative teams within brands has never been higher. We believe any great modern marketing technology must work well with adjacent tech, and we've focused on rapidly expanding our ecosystem of integrations. This helps bring creation and collaboration closer together," said Noah Dinkin, Stensul's Founder and CEO. Our integration with Movable Ink is the latest evidence of that commitment. "We want to empower people to do their best work and achieve outstanding results by making content creation agile."

Movable Ink joins what is already the Email Creation category's most extensive collection of deep integrations, all intended to unite and simplify a disconnected email creation process consisting of single-purpose tools used by specialists operating in silos. Other Stensul integrations include Adobe Campaign, Marketo, and Workfront, Oracle Eloqua and Responsys, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Iterable, Braze, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook, among others.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. More than 700 of the world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 400 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at movableink.com .

About Stensul

The Stensul Email Creation Platform™ dramatically reduces email creation time - by up to 90% - so teams can better focus on improving email performance. Stensul makes this possible by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying email creation for all marketers, so they can create high-performing emails that drive stronger results. Stensul integrates with all leading ESPs/MAPs, including Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Adobe Campaign, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, workflow platforms, image libraries, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding email problems include ASICS, BMW, Capital One, Clover Health, Greenhouse, and Yahoo, among others. For more information or to see Stensul in action, visit stensul.com.

