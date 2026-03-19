Movado Group Aktie
WKN: 887998 / ISIN: US6245801062
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19.03.2026 13:01:57
Movado Group Not Providing FY27 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, luxury watch maker Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) said it is not providing financial guidance for the full-year 2027 at this time, given the current economic and geopolitical uncertainty, including the unpredictable impact of the current Middle East conflict and ongoing tariff developments.
The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared the payment on April 16, 2026, of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.35 for each share of the Company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 2, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, MOV is trading on the NYSE at $24.00, up $0.95 or 4.12 percent.
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Movado Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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