MOVADO launches Ronghao Li as the newest MOVADO Global Ambassador

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVADO, Swiss Made Brand founded in 1881, is proud to announce the partnership with award winning A-LIST Chinese musician Ronghao Li as its newest global ambassador. Li will be featured in MOVADO's updated global advertising campaign with the tagline, "Mastering Time in Your Way", that pays homage to MOVADO's brand positioning. It provides an exciting brand journey that speaks to the consumer who is confident and true to themselves- important components of both MOVADO's and Li's DNA. The campaign will launch globally from the middle of August 2020.

MOVADO X Ronghao Li

"I have always expressed the importance in being authentic and true to yourself" which gives me inspiration for my music. MOVADO has a deep history with the arts and a similar artistic vision in the design of their watches as I do with my music," said Ronghao Li. "We both possess the same standards in excellence and professionalism. I find the tagline for the campaign to be powerful 'mastering time in your way' the words are honest and real. I am proud to be MOVADO's global ambassador and admire the brand's unique minimalist design. MOVADO's classic museum dial design without marks, presents its authentic and minimalist attitude, it is the same as for the melody and lyrics of my music, people should always be transparent with their original intentions, keep true to themselves."

"Mr. Ronghao Li is more than a talented musician; he has his own unique character and charisma. We were immediately drawn to Li because he is has a passion for the creation of authentic artistry, self-expression and being true to yourself- characteristics that make-up our brand DNA which is expressed in the design of our timepieces", said Mary Leach, Global Chief Marketing Officer, MOVADO Group.

MOVADO Museum Classic on Mesh

The MOVADO philosophy - excellence in design and innovation and dedication to Swiss craftsmanship– is as valid today as it was when 19-year-old watchmaker Achille Ditesheim founded the company in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1881.

A transformative time for MOVADO occurred in 1947 when Nathan George Horwitt, a prominent American designer and supporter of the Bauhaus design movement, set out to simplify the concept of time. His solution would become a legend in modern design known as the MOVADO Museum dial. "We do not know time as a number sequence," he said, "but by the position of the sun as the earth rotates." Applying this theory, he eliminated the numerals from the dial, and designed a dial defined by a single gold dot symbolizing the sun at high noon, the hands suggesting the movement of the earth.

Horwitt received enthusiastic response from the artistic community for his single-dot dial. Edward Steichen, a renowned photographer and director of New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), proclaimed Horwitt's design "the only truly original and beautiful one for such an object." Greta Daniel, also of MoMA said: "I found that the continuously changing relationship of the moving hands to the 12 o'clock dot created attractive geometric patterns which were fascinating to observe. I realize that this aesthetic pleasure can only be derived from a carefully balanced relationship of pure geometric elements." And in a letter to Horwitt, Albert Einstein wrote "When I received the sketch of the clock you invented I was impressed by this simple and convincing idea."

The single-dot dial was considered at the time, and is still considered, a compelling example of the Bauhaus design philosophy. Horwitt's prototype was selected by the Museum of Modern Art in 1960 for its permanent collection. The name, the Museum Watch, was chosen in tribute to that honor. Today, the Museum Watch is integral to Movado's brand identity - the design, acclaimed for its simplicity is unrivaled in the history of timekeeping continues to distinguish a wide collection of distinctive MOVADO timepieces.

The MOVADO Museum Watch is minimal modern design at its purest. With a heritage stretching back to 1947. MOVADO proudly introduces the next generation of this iconic collection now featuring metallic mesh bracelets that drape luxuriously and comfortably around the wrist.

New for 2020

MOVADO has harnessed the beauty and sensuality of mesh in this year's collection. The timeless dial, defined by a single dot at 12 o'clock to symbolize the sun at high noon, is now enhanced by a fresh array of sleek metallic mesh bracelets. This highly contemporary material with its textured metal sheen adds the perfect touch for the pure simplicity of the Museum dial. The Ladies' Museum Classic Mesh is crafted with a shimmering white, blue or black mother-of-pearl dial on a bracelet finished in yellow gold, carnation gold or stainless steel, while the Men's model features the sophistication of a midnight blue or black lacquer dial set off by polished stainless steel or black-PVD bracelet.

MOVADO CHINA Business

MOVADO has more than 70 offline stores in China's main locations in first and second tier cities and have also launched its own TMALL and JD flagship stores which went live 2016. "The Chinese market is very important to MOVADO's global business," said Danni Hammer, General Manager of MOVADO China. "This partnership with Li will help the brand connect and interact with Chinese consumers, enhance overall brand awareness and educate consumers on the rich heritage and innovative Swiss Made modern design MOVADO has to offer."

MOVADO & MOVADO Group

MOVADO the flagship brand within the MOVADO Group portfolio, was founded in Switzerland in 1881 and has long-standing history with the arts worldwide. Recognized for design innovation and excellence, MOVADO has earned more than 100 patents and 200 international awards, and MOVADO watches are in the permanent collections of museums worldwide. MOVADO is the hallmark of some of the most famous timepieces ever created, notably the Museum® Watch with its celebrated single dot dial. Today's MOVADO collection is distinguished by this legacy of design innovation and a dedication to the future of time.

MOVADO Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE® and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide, and operates MOVADO company stores in the United States and Canada.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200813/2884859-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200813/2884859-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200813/2884859-1-c

