Weight-loss drugs are hot. Just look at the recent performances of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), which won U.S. approval in November for Zepbound, and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), which markets Ozempic and Wegovy. Lilly's share price has soared more than 115% over the last 12 months, while Novo Nordisk stock is up over 70%. But will these two weight-loss giants continue to dominate over the near term? Not if analysts are right. Move aside, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Wall Street thinks this stock will be a bigger winner over the next 12 months.AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) hasn't given investors all that much to get excited about lately. The big pharma stock fell close to 7% over the last 12 months.