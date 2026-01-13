Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.01.2026 09:51:00
Move Over, AI Stocks: Wall Street Is Likely to Welcome a New Member to the Trillion-Dollar Club in 2026
One of the only constants on Wall Street is change. Over multiple decades, the stock market's most valuable publicly traded companies have often changed places, with technological innovations, competition, mergers and acquisitions, and bankruptcies shuffling the proverbial deck.In 1995, ExxonMobil and IBM were among the 10 most valuable public companies in the U.S. More than three decades later, only Microsoft has maintained its spot among the 10 most valuable public businesses. Through the end of 2025, we've observed a dozen public companies globally reach the trillion-dollar plateau, excluding the effects of inflation over time. For the majority of these exceptional businesses, artificial intelligence (AI) has been, or will be, a core growth driver. However, the next member of the trillion-dollar club on Wall Street should be one of the market's most prolific stock-split stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
