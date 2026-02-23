Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
23.02.2026 11:06:00
Move Over, Apple: Berkshire Hathaway Is on Track to Have a New No. 1 Holding Following Warren Buffett's Retirement
This is a history-making year for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), as it represents the first year without billionaire Warren Buffett overseeing its day-to-day operations and $319 billion investment portfolio in well over half a century. Buffett, who with the late Charlie Munger helped transform Berkshire into a trillion-dollar business, retired from the CEO role on Dec. 31.Although successor Greg Abel has vowed to follow many of the Oracle of Omaha's unwritten investing rules, change is inevitable -- even for Berkshire Hathaway's longtime No. 1 investment holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
