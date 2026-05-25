Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
25.05.2026 11:06:00
Move Over, AST SpaceMobile: Alphabet Has a Surprising New No. 1 Holding... and It's From the Financial Sector
In case you missed it, one of the most important data releases of the quarter hit the newswires on May 15: Form 13F filings. These filings provide investors with a way to track which stocks Wall Street's savviest fund managers and businesses bought and sold in the latest quarter.Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) is one company that's required to file quarterly 13Fs for its $4 billion investment portfolio. While satellite-based cellular broadband services provider AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) had been Alphabet's No. 1 holding in each of the three previous quarters, this isn't the case any longer. It's been unseated by financial services giant CME Group (NASDAQ: CME). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!