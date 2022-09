Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Friday, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it had selected e-commerce giant Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and four other entities to develop user interface prototypes for a possible digital version of the euro.A digital version of the euro -- or of any other major central bank digital currency (CBDC), such as the U.S. dollar -- would likely have investing implications throughout the financial sector. This includes implications for cryptocurrencies, digital currencies that fall outside the domain of central banks or any centralized authorities. The focus of this article is on what this development could mean for Amazon.Continue reading