Move Over, ExxonMobil: There's a New Energy Supermajor Emerging

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, oil supermajors like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) dominated the energy sector. With globally diversified operations and strong balance sheets, they were well-designed to weather the sector's ups and downs. However, with the future of oil uncertain given the rising dangers of climate change, ExxonMobil 's period of dominance might be heading to a close.In its place, a new energy supermajor is emerging. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is replicating the strategy of having globally diversified operations and a strong financial profile within the clean energy sector. Because of that, it could become a powerful force in the energy sector in the coming years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading