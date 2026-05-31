NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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31.05.2026 03:33:00
Move Over, Nvidia: 1 AI Stock Just Posted Its Best Day Since 2011 -- and Wall Street Says It's Still Cheap.
Micron Technology shares jumped more than 19% on Tuesday, the memory-chip maker's biggest single-session gain since 2011, and the move pushed the company past $1 trillion in market value for the first time -- making it one of the 10 most valuable public companies in the U.S., as of this writing. The catalyst for the stock's big surge this week was a sharply higher price target from a major Wall Street firm. And this was followed by several other analysts raising their targets significantly. The first analyst -- the one who caused shares to soar -- tripled its firm's target for the stock from $535 to $1,625. In the following days, two additional targets that were revised to particularly high levels came in at $1,500 and $1,750. Behind all of this, though, there really is a bull case building: artificial intelligence (AI) has reshaped the memory business in ways that could prove lasting rather than temporary.After its recent surge, Micron is now up an extraordinary 240% year to date and more than 900% over the past year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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