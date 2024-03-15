|
15.03.2024 12:46:00
Move Over, Tesla! These 6 Stocks Could Replace It in the "Magnificent 7"
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have paced the broader stock market for three years. That group comprises Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Tesla.Unfortunately, Tesla hasn't been pulling its weight. Shares are down nearly 24% over those three years. It's the only "Magnificent Seven" stock down over that time; the next closest, Apple, is up 13%.Is it time to remove Tesla from the group? Six stellar companies, each with larger market caps today, could replace it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!