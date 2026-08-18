Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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18.08.2026 17:45:00

Move Over, Tesla: This Stock Could Be the Real Winner of the Robotaxi Race

As with nearly everything associated with Tesla and its colorful CEO Elon Musk, the hype around the company's Robotaxi project has been considerable. He envisions a future where the autonomous driving technology powering the Robotaxi fleet becomes the monster revenue-producing engine of the electric vehicle (EV) king's business. While I think one company has a decent shot at carving out a huge chunk of the self-driving taxi market, it isn't Tesla. In fact, it's an enterprise that most people don't readily associate with automobiles at all.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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