Upstart Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071
22.02.2026 13:26:00
Move Over, Upstart: Here's a Way Better Stock to Buy Today
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of those artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that got investors really excited when it IPO'd, but over its volatile history, the company has not always delivered on its promise, nor has the stock.This fintech, which deploys AI to process, approve, underwrite, and fully automate loans, debuted on the Nasdaq in late 2020 at around $26 per share. A little more than five years later, it's trading at $32 per share. Along the way, it has taken investors on a wild ride.By February 2021, it was trading at around $65 per share, and by October 2021, at the height of the tech boom, it soared to over $320 per share. During the banking crisis in spring 2023, the stock had fallen to around $12 per share. Over the next two years, it climbed back to more than $85 per share, but since last July, it has steadily dropped back to its current price of just over $29 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
