Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
20.06.2026 12:50:00
Move Over Marvell, Here Are the Next 2 $1 Trillion Semiconductor Stocks
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made waves recently when he called Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) the next trillion-dollar semiconductor stock. Nvidia took a $2 billion stake in Marvell earlier this year and formed a partnership to make it easier for Marvell's custom chip customers, such as Amazon, to integrate their chips into Nvidia's ecosystem via NVLink Fusion.Image source: Getty ImagesMarvell has a strong custom chip business, with Amazon as its lead customer. However, there is wide speculation that it is set to lose the lead role in future iterations of its Trainium chips to Taiwanese semiconductor company AIchip. It's also helping Microsoft with its new Maia artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator. But the most exciting part of its business is optical interconnects, which are replacing copper wires within data centers and becoming more important as AI data centers need faster connectivity. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!