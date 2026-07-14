NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.07.2026 18:55:00
Move Over Nvidia, This Custom Chip Stock Could Be the Next Big Winner
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip boom in recent years. The semiconductor bellwether has dominated this space, driven by the strong demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which have played a central role in training large language models (LLMs).The good news is that Nvidia still controls an impressive 80% of the AI chip market, according to third-party estimates. However, its control over this lucrative market is gradually slipping. The shift from AI training to inference and the emergence of competing chip technologies explain why Nvidia stock has risen just 8% this year despite sustaining impressive growth levels.However, shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) have soared an incredible 144% in 2026, crushing Nvidia's returns. Let's look at the reasons behind Marvell's outperformance and check why this semiconductor stock could be the next big winner amid the AI revolution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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