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07.07.2026 12:55:00
Move Over SpaceX: These 2 Space Stocks Are Nipping at Its Heels
There's no denying it. Since its mid-June IPO, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been the market's most-discussed stock. And understandably so. Not only was it the biggest-ever public offering of one of the world's most valuable companies (as measured by market cap) companies, but the company has the potential to change the world. Cost-effective space launches, artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and satellite-based broadband connectivity are all in its wheelhouse.It's not the only name in any of these businesses, though. While it's the biggest on most fronts, a couple of other companies are nipping at SpaceX's heels, making their stocks interesting investment prospects. Here's a closer look at both.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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