The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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29.07.2026 16:07:00
Movie Theater Stocks Are So Hot That Even AMC Is Crushing the Market
If you're one of those perpetual bashers of multiplex operators, don't sleep on a plot twist of M. Night Shyamalan proportions. Exhibitors worldwide are doing something they haven't done since 2019. With The Odyssey cruising to $666 million in global ticket sales through its first 11 days of screenings, it's a lock to become the fourth U.S. theatrical release to clear $1 billion in box office receipts. It will join Toy Story 5, Michael, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, making this the first year since 2019 that U.S. studios have released more than three movies that grossed at least $1 billion worldwide. Zoom out a bit more. Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens this weekend. The early critics' reviews have been positive. More importantly, the last film in this franchise, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, was the only film to clear $1 billion globally that year. Even if it generates just a little more than half of the $1.9 billion of that film, it will become the fifth film to reach that 10-figure milestone.Another film that's highly likely to get there is December's Avengers: Doomsday. The last installment in this franchise grossed $2.8 billion at the global box office in 2019 and is now the second highest-grossing movie of all time. We're looking at six U.S. movies clearing at least $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, something that has only happened one other year in Hollywood's history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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