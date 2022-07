Moving Into Sports Streaming Would Be a Genius Move for YouTube

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube is among the biggest streaming operators in the world. The platform claims 2.6 billion monthly active users and serves up over 1 billion hours of content each day. And while YouTube has long played host to a plethora of videos like cute animal clips and makeup tutorials, there are signs it could soon get into the world of live sports.According to a recent report from The New York Times, YouTube has joined a bidding war for National Football League Sunday Ticket -- a premium streaming package that lets users enjoy live out-of-market games. The NFL is purportedly seeking more than $2.5 billion for the annual rights and is also said to be courting offers from Apple and Amazon. Of course, while Alphabet has deep pockets, so do its competitors. Still, whichever streamer ultimately wins the bid, this is an opportune time for YouTube to become a player in live sports broadcasting.