|
20.12.2022 12:00:00
Moving IoT data with MQTT
The internet of things (IoT) continues to expand. Transforma Insights projects the number of connected devices to exceed 13.1 billion worldwide this year. With that vast number of devices comes the need for them to communicate and move data across networks and cloud platforms, which is where IoT protocols come into play. The MQTT protocol was invented in 1999 by Andy Stanford-Clark and Arlen Nipper to monitor oil and gas pipelines over satellite networks. Over the past several years it has become the de facto standard for IoT messaging. This article will discuss the basics of MQTT, its benefits for IoT data movement, and how to get started using MQTT.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
