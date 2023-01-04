|
04.01.2023 11:18:00
Moving to a New Job Without a 401(k)? Here Are Some Options for Your Old 401(k)
You'll often hear that it's wise to contribute money to a 401(k) plan if your employer offers one. First of all, many companies match 401(k) contributions to some degree. But even if you're not entitled to a 401(k) match, it still pays to fund a retirement plan so you have a nest egg to fall back on once your career wraps up.Meanwhile, now that a new year is upon us, a lot of companies' hiring budgets are getting refreshed. And that means it could be a time to go out and get a new job.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!