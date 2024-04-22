Mowi ASA – Green Bond Mandate Announcement and Fixed Income Investor Meetings

Bergen, 22 April 2024 – Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published 26 March 2024 where Mowi announced the assignment of a BBB+ investment grade rating with stable outlook from Nordic Credit Rating.



Mowi has mandated Danske Bank (Green Bond Advisor), DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers, and ABN AMRO, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Rabobank as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of physical and virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing on Tuesday 23 April. One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issues (swapped to EUR) with a minimum tenor of 5 years may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339

