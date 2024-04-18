|
18.04.2024 06:30:00
Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2024 Trading update
Harvest volumes Q1 2024 (1)
|Farming Norway
|55.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Scotland
|14.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Chile
|12.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Canada
|8.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Ireland
|1.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Faroes
|2.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish)
|2.5 thousand tonnes
|Total
|96.5 thousand tonnes
Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).
Additional information
Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 201 million in Q1 2024. Blended farming cost was EUR 6.05 per kg in the quarter. Issues with winter sores and string jellyfish have resulted in low superior share and average size on fish harvested in Norway. This has impacted price and cost performance accordingly.
Total Q1 Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:
|Norway
|EUR
|2.50
|Scotland
|EUR
|2.20
|Chile
|EUR
|0.95
|Canada
|EUR
|(0.25)
|Ireland
|EUR
|3.90
|Faroes
|EUR
|3.50
|Iceland
|EUR
|3.80
Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 24 million. Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 6 million in Q1 2024. Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 820 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects). The complete Q1 2024 report will be released on 8 May at 06:30 CET.
Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
