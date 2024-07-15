15.07.2024 06:30:00

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2024 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q2 2024 (1)

Farming Norway59.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Scotland19.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Chile14.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Canada9.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Ireland3.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Faroes2.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish)1.5 thousand tonnes
Total110.5 thousand tonnes


In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2024 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 110 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q2 2024.

Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 230 million in Q2 2024 (NOK 2,663 million / EURNOK 11.58). Blended farming cost was EUR 5.84 per kg in the quarter which represented an improvement of EUR 0.21 per kg from EUR 6.05 per kg in the first quarter.

Total Q2 Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

NorwayEUR2.50
ScotlandEUR2.20
ChileEUR0.85
CanadaEUR0.70   
IrelandEUR2.20
FaroesEUR4.15
IcelandEUR0.95


Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 25 million. Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 11 million in Q2 2024. Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 880 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects). The complete Q2 2024 report will be released on 21 August at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mowimehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mowimehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mowi 14,96 0,57% Mowi

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX geben leicht nach -- Märkte in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei im Feiertag
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt präsentieren sich am Montag etwas leichter. Die asiatischen Indizes tendieren derweil zu Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen