Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Statement of Objections from European Commission

(25 January 2024) Mowi has today received a Statement of Objections from the European Commission as a result of their inspections in February 2019 of several Norwegian producers of farmed Atlantic salmon, including Mowi. The Statement of Objections is not a final decision, but rather the Commission's preliminary view that the companies under investigation may have breached EU competition rules.



Mowi contests the Commission's preliminary view and the characteristics of the alleged behaviour in the market for farmed Norwegian Atlantic salmon, and strongly believes there has been no infringement of the competition rules.

Mowi will now carefully review the Commission's Statement and reply in writing, following standard process.

Issuing a Statement of Objections and opening a formal procedure does not in any way prejudge the outcome. The Commission will first after the parties have exercised their rights of defence conclude on whether the alleged behaviour amounts to a violation of the EU competition rules.

The press release from the European Commission is available on the Commission's website: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_24_405

The information included in this announcement is defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Kim Galtung Døsvig, Investor Relations Officer in Mowi ASA, on 25 January 2024 at 11:45 CET.



