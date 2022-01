Mozambique: TotalEnergies to become a leading player in fuel distribution

Paris/Maputo, January 31, 2022 – TotalEnergies is expanding in Mozambique with the acquisition of BP’s retail network, wholesale fuel business and logistics assets. The transaction covers a network of 26 service stations, a portfolio of business customers and 50% in SAMCOL, the logistics company previously jointly owned by TotalEnergies and BP, which operates the Matola, Beira and Nacala fuel import terminals.