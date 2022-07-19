Mozart Data and Explo Partner to Help Companies Implement Customer-Facing Analytics Fast

Partnership makes it easy to turn raw data into customer-facing dashboards in a few hours, without engineering support

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Data, the all-in-one modern data platform, has partnered with Explo , the customer-facing analytics platform, to bring unmatched speed-to-value to embedded analytics. In a few hours, companies can bring together data from multiple systems into a data warehouse, prepare that data for reporting, and build dashboards that can be embedded in their product and emailed to customers.

Exposing valuable data to users has traditionally been a time-consuming, engineering-heavy process. The partnership removes these barriers by reducing the amount of engineering that's needed. Companies don't have to divert engineering resources from critical projects in order to make full use of their data to drive growth and customer satisfaction.

Mozart Data makes it easy to centralize, organize, and manipulate data by providing all the tools needed for a modern data stack: ETL (Extract, Load, Transform), a Snowflake data warehouse, and a transformation layer. Explo helps companies quickly build and embed customizable, customer-facing dashboards. The integration between the two platforms makes it seamless for companies to share clean, reliable data with customers.

"Every company's engineering resources are precious, so we need to give operators, GTM teams, and others the ability to work with and operationalize their data without relying on engineering. Our partnership does that by empowering less technical users to set up all the underlying data infrastructure they need to prepare their data before it can be turned into insightful reports for their customers," said Peter Fishman, CEO and Co-Founder of Mozart Data.

"This partnership will make it incredibly easy for companies to develop proper data hygiene, while effectively delivering that clean data to their customers. With Mozart anyone can combine their disparate data sources into a single location and with Explo they'll then be able to create embeddable dashboards to showcase to their customers," said Gary Lin, CEO and Co-Founder of Explo.

About Mozart Data

Mozart Data is the all-in-one modern data platform that gives anyone the tools to centralize, organize, and analyze data. Mozart Data is on a mission to empower anyone to get the most out of their data without engineering or technical knowledge. Businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, use Mozart Data to power their data infrastructure and free up their teams to focus on the data engineering and analysis that's unique to them. Learn more at https://www.mozartdata.com/ .

About Explo

Explo lets you easily build customer-facing dashboards. Connect directly to your database or warehouse, build custom-styled dashboards, and securely embed it into your web app within a day. Explo's mission is to become the de facto method companies use to share data and metrics with their customers.

