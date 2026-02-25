MOZAYYX Acquisition Prices Upsized $261 Mln IPO At $10 Per Unit

(RTTNews) - MOZAYYX Acquisition Corp. (MZYX.U), a Cayman Islands-based special purpose acquisition company, on Tuesday priced its upsized initial public offering of 26.1 million units at $10 per unit.

The blank check company expects units to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 25 under the symbol "MZYX.U."

The company said that the gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $261 million, before underwriting discounts and expenses.

Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-quarter of one redeemable warrant.

Once separate trading begins, Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols "MZYX" and "MZYX.WS," respectively.

The company granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.915 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.

The company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, intends to pursue a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.