MP Materials Attracts $35 Million From Feds For Locally Sourced Magnets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's the mines-to-missiles movement. The Department of Defense has long anguished over the need to domestically produce the magnets it uses in high-tech weaponry and computer systems, rather than importing from industry leader China.On Tuesday, the feds put their money where their mouth is and awarded Las Vegas-based MP Materials $35 million to build a domestic plant that will turn the rare earth materials it digs out of its mine into the magical metal.Continue reading