MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
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06.05.2026 15:15:00
MP Materials Is Up 30% in a Month. Is It Too Late to Buy the Only U.S. Mine-to-Magnet Stock?
Investors have been bidding up the price of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) ahead of the company's first quarter 2026 earnings release. Over the past month alone, the shares have risen by more than 30%. However, the stock is still down more than 30% from its 52-week high. That said, the company turned a profit in the fourth quarter of 2025, so it may have hit an important turning point as a business. Is it worth buying?MP Materials is well-positioned to be a vital supplier of rare-earth metals. The miner and rare-earth metal processor has been preparing for this for some time, as it looks to provide customers with an alternative to buying rare-earth metals from China. China has proven it will use access to rare-earth metals as a political bargaining chip, a situation which most companies would likely prefer to avoid.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26