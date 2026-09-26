MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
|
26.09.2026 16:15:00
MP Materials Ships Its First Magnets to GM in Q4. This is What The Milestone Is Worth.
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was early to the rare-earth metals story, positioning the company well as the importance of these materials became more widely understood. In fact, rare-earth metals are so important that the U.S. government even stepped in to provide the company with financing. The company's next big step is coming in the fourth quarter, when it expects to start commercial shipments of rare-earth magnets to General Motors.
The big problem with rare-earth metals is that much of the world's supply comes from China. China has proven more than happy to use access to rare-earth metals as a geopolitical bargaining chip. In fact, China's threats to limit supply led automakers to warn that they may be unable to produce enough vehicles in mid-2025. The problem, however, is much bigger than the auto sector.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
|
05.08.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
|42,70
|-1,73%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.