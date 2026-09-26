MP Materials a Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012

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26.09.2026 16:15:00

MP Materials Ships Its First Magnets to GM in Q4. This is What The Milestone Is Worth.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was early to the rare-earth metals story, positioning the company well as the importance of these materials became more widely understood. In fact, rare-earth metals are so important that the U.S. government even stepped in to provide the company with financing. The company's next big step is coming in the fourth quarter, when it expects to start commercial shipments of rare-earth magnets to General Motors.

The big problem with rare-earth metals is that much of the world's supply comes from China. China has proven more than happy to use access to rare-earth metals as a geopolitical bargaining chip. In fact, China's threats to limit supply led automakers to warn that they may be unable to produce enough vehicles in mid-2025. The problem, however, is much bigger than the auto sector.

Image source: Getty Images.

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MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A- 42,70 -1,73% MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-

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