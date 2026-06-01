USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
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01.06.2026 14:17:34
MP Materials vs. USA Rare Earth: Which Rare-Earth Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the global race for resource independence accelerates, the domestic rare earth supply chain has become a focal point for long-term investors. Choosing between MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) involves weighing established production against speculative future growth.MP Materials focuses on scaling its existing mine in California while USA Rare Earth aims to build a new supply chain from scratch in Texas. Both companies seek to reduce global reliance on foreign sources for the essential minerals used in everything from electric vehicle motors to high-tech defense systems.MP Materials produces critical minerals at its Mountain Pass facility and serves as a major player in the mining stocks landscape, precisely rare earths. It recently shifted away from selling concentrate to Chinese distributors and now serves clients like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and the U.S. Department of Defense (or the Department of War). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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