mParticle Announces Appointment of Tom Mendoza to Board of Directors

Mendoza's Addition Bolsters mParticle's Go To Market Leadership As It Continues Global Expansion.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the leading enterprise Customer Data Platform, today announced that Tom Mendoza, the former President and Vice-Chairman of NetApp, has joined its Board of Directors. Tom Mendoza brings world class leadership and sales expertise to the mParticle board. Building on 25 years of experience growing NetApp from 1994, both as head of sales and later president, Tom brings valuable perspective critical to scaling business and go to market operations while maintaining a strong focus on customers and culture.

During his 25 years at NetApp, NetApp was voted the #1 company in America to work for, and was in the top 10 places to work for more than a decade. Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame, and in September 2000Notre Dame renamed its business school the Mendoza College of Business after an endowment made by Tom.

Tom also sits on the board of VAST Data Systems, Varonis, and was recently on the board of UiPath leading up to their IPO.

"Tom is a legend and I'm so excited to welcome him to the mParticle board of directors," said Michael Katz, CEO of mParticle. "His experience will help me, and mParticle continue to scale in the customer data platform space while maintaining our focus on both our customers' and employees' success. It's an honor to get to work with him."

"mParticle is a great company, in a great space, serving a critically important need within their customers organizations," commented Tom Mendoza. "I have been impressed with the vision for mParticle as they help teams turn data into insights and insights into action. I am looking forward to helping Michael and the mParticle team become the clear market winner."

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mparticle-announces-appointment-of-tom-mendoza-to-board-of-directors-301716445.html

SOURCE mParticle