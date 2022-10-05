mParticle announces new custom access roles API to enhance security of customer data

Making access to customer data easier and more secure.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, a leader in customer data infrastructure, announced today that it is introducing Custom Access Roles to its platform, extending its enterprise-grade controls to enhance security and simplify compliance.

With customer data breaches in the news almost daily, there is a need for more robust data controls, especially for the world's largest brands. Modern security and compliance practices take a least privileged access approach to platform roles. To achieve true least privileged access, companies need to customize their roles to fit their business. Custom Access Roles give customers the flexibility to create unique roles tailored to the needs of not only marketers, developers, and product managers, but anyone in the company who works with customer data.

Custom Access Roles limit the number of users that have privileged access, thereby protecting customer data. As teams set out to build their first-party data set, data protection becomes even more important. Not all users need access to all customer data, and admins need to be able to assign access based on the nuances of their business. With Custom Access Roles, mParticle customers can decide which permissions belong to which roles, ensuring that the right users have access to the right data. For example, a "Developer" role could have access to set up a new integration, but not to create audiences. An "Auditor" role could have access to view reporting, but not to edit reports.

The mParticle Customer Data Platform (CDP) is the trusted customer data pipeline of the world's largest brands. It is the only CDP on the market with advanced security and privacy controls built for the compliance regulations enterprise organizations face. With over 300+ tested and trusted out-of-the-box integrations, infrastructure that spans the globe, and a solutions team with a proven track record of success. Custom Access Roles is another example of mParticle's focus on addressing enterprise-level challenges as they continue to evolve.

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI Customer Data Platform that powers the entire marketing stack with real-time customer data. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, and Airbnb use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. Over the last year, the company has raised $150M in funding and acquired two startups, Vidora and Indicative. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

