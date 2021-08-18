+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
18.08.2021 09:30:00

mPLUS CORP., and Siemens Sign MOU for Cooperation in Battery Industry

mPLUS has global rank leading technologies in battery manufacturing process machines, drawing attention from Siemens.

mPLUS and Siemens are expecting a higher level quality of products and services through their integrated expertise and know-how.

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mPLUS CORP., the secondary battery manufacturing process machine suppliers, announced they had signed an MoU with Digital Industries (DI) at Siemens Korea (Siemens Ltd. Seoul · SLS) for collaboration in the battery industry on August 10.

Mr. Rainer Brehm, CEO of Siemens DI FA (Digital industries Factory automation), visited mPLUS head office last month to have collaboration discussion with Mr. Jongsung Kim, the CEO of mPLUS, and the management team. They mutually agreed on the higher-level technical cooperations in the battery industry.

The MoU was signed by Jongsung Kim, the CEO of mPLUS, and Thomas Schmid, Head of Digital Industries of Siemens Korea.

The signed MOU states that joint collaborations are to grow together with integrating core competences of both companies, such as mPLUS's world-class proven technologies in building battery manufacturing process machines and Siemens's state of the art technologies for future automation like digital twin and industry 4.0, in which Siemens plays a key role.

From these collaborations, mPLUS expects to expand its market presence globally and Siemens to maintain its concrete position in the battery industry as the best factory automation solution partner

A representative from mPLUS said, "This MOU shows that the global leading company had recognized mPLUS's global technological competences.", "It has significant meaning to create synergy through a technological and strategic partnership which are covered by specialized expertise in each field of both companies." And added,  "In particular, it will be an advanced collaborations for complete automation of equipment and production plants, not simple hardware cooperation. Through this, we will be able to provide high-level product development and service to global customers."

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Grün -- DAX fällt leicht zurück -- Börsen in Asien: Nikkei & Co. mit Zugewinnen
Die Märkte in Fernost steigen am Mittwoch. Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich fester. Der deutsche Leitindex wagt sich zur Wochenmitte zunächst weiter nicht über die 16.000er-Marke.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen