|
16.03.2023 12:30:00
MPLX LP 2022 K-1 tax packages now available on company website
FINDLAY, Ohio, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that the company's 2022 investor tax packages are now available on its website, https://www.mplx.com. Investors may select the MPLX Tax Reporting Package link under the Investors tab, or use the following link: https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/mplx
Additionally, MPLX plans to mail tax packages beginning March 22, 2023. Questions regarding the Tax Reporting Package for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, can be addressed by calling 1-800-232-0011 (toll free).
About MPLX LP
MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.
Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director
Isaac Feeney, Supervisor
Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-2022-k-1-tax-packages-now-available-on-company-website-301773563.html
SOURCE MPLX LP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MPLX LP. Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.01.23
|Ausblick: MPLX LP Partnership Units legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: MPLX LP Partnership Units legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: MPLX LP Partnership Units präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: MPLX LP Partnership Units legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: MPLX LP Partnership Units mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: MPLX LP Partnership Units stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: MPLX LP Partnership Units legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Ausblick: MPLX LP Partnership Units mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)