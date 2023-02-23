23.02.2023 19:55:00

MPLX LP files 2022 Form 10-K

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022. The filing can be viewed through a link on MPLX's website at http://www.mplx.com by selecting the "SEC Filings" link under the "Investors" tab.

Upon written request, unitholders may receive, free of charge, a hard copy of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including complete audited financial statements). Requests should be communicated in writing to MPLX LP, Attention: Investor Relations, 200 E. Hardin Street, Findlay, OH 45840.

About MPLX LP 

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director
Isaac Feeney, Supervisor

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-files-2022-form-10-k-301754837.html

SOURCE MPLX LP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MPLX LP. Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MPLX LP. Partnership Unitsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MPLX LP. Partnership Units 34,77 0,17% MPLX LP. Partnership Units

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen