MPLX LP. Partnership Units Aktie

MPLX LP. Partnership Units ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J7DR / ISIN: US55336V1008

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03.11.2026 14:54:04

MPLX LP Q3 Attributable Earnings Decline Despite Higher Operating Revenue

(RTTNews) - MPLX LP (MPLX), an oil and gas company, on Tuesday reported lower third-quarter earnings despite higher operating revenue.

The company reported third-quarter net income attributable to MPLX of $1.164 billion, compared with $1.545 billion last year.

On a per-share basis, the net income attributable to MPLX was $1.15, as against $1.52 in the third quarter of 2025.

EBITDA attributable to MPLX for the period increased 5.3 percent, to $1.859 billion.

Total revenue for the quarter declined to $3.605 billion from $3.619 billion in the same period year ago. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to a gain on equity method investments of $484 million in the prior year quarter.

MPLX announced the sale of associated logistics assets for $750 million, in line with the sale of its St. Paul Park and Mandan refineries, representing a 9x multiple on forecast 2027 adjusted EBITDA. With the transaction expected to close by end of 2026, the proceeds are expected to be redeployed in support of MPLX's growth plans, anchored in the Permian and Marcellus basins.

MPLX shares were gaining 0.93 percent in the pre-market hours Tuesday, and trading at $59.50, up from Monday's close at $58.94.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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MPLX LP. Partnership Units 57,50 -2,44% MPLX LP. Partnership Units

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