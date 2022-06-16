|
16.06.2022 13:30:00
MPLX LP to Report Second-Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2022
FINDLAY, Ohio, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2022 second-quarter financial results.
Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.About MPLX LP
MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.mplx.com.
Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President
Jamie Madere, Manager
Isaac Feeney, Analyst
Media Contact:(419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-2-2022-301569385.html
SOURCE MPLX LP
