MPs launch inquiry into pensions crisis sparked by mini-budget

Cross-party committee to examine problems faced by funds that led to £65bn Bank of England interventionTory leadership contest – latest updatesMPs have launched an inquiry into the pensions market crisis that forced the Bank of England to intervene with a £65bn emergency scheme amid the chaos in financial markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.The Commons work and pensions committee said it was looking into the problems faced by pensions funds earlier this month after the former chancellor’s disastrous tax and spending plans triggered an unprecedented rise in UK government bond yields. Continue reading...