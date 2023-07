MPs must close loophole to drive out dirty money from UK property | Arun Advani, Anna Powell-Smith and Andy Summers

With legislation to tackle hidden ownership delayed until autumn, the job must not be half-doneAs MPs head into their summer break, some vital legislation is being delayed until autumn.One important piece of unfinished business is the economic crime and corporate transparency bill (ECCTB). Although its name is rather a mouthful, it is clear about the intentions: this bill takes an important step forward in the fight against dirty money and the crimes it enables. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel